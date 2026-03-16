Is Steph Curry Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Warriors vs. Wizards)

The Golden State Warriors have yet to release an injury report for Monday's game against the Washington Wizards since it's the second night of a back-to-back, but they won't have star guard Steph Curry.

The two-time league MVP is dealing with a knee injury -- the team is calling it "runner's knee" -- that has sidelined him since the start of February. Curry was ruled out for 10 more days on March 11, meaning he'll be sidelined for at least the next three games. There's a chance Curry could return on Saturday, March 21 against the Atlanta Hawks or Monday, March 23 against the Dallas Mavericks.

Golden State's Stephen Curry will miss another 10 days with his ailing knee, stretching his absence to five more games and a total of 20 consecutive, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. Curry has started on-court work and is aiming to intensify his workouts. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 11, 2026

Even with Curry out of the lineup on Monday night, Golden State is favored on the road against the tanking Washington Wizards. DraftKings Sportsbook has set Golden State as a 7.5-point favorite after it nearly upset the New York Knicks on Sunday.

The Warriors were down Al Horford, Moses Moody, Draymond Green, De'Anthony Melton, Kristaps Porzingis and others on the front end of a back-to-back on Sunday, so clearly oddsmakers expect a stronger showing against Washington with some of those players back.

As for Curry, the Warriors are hoping he can return before the end of the regular season to get some reps in before the play-in tournament. Golden State has slipped to the No. 9 seed in the West and will likely face the Portland Trail Blazers in the No. 9 vs. No. 10 matchup (GS could be in either spot) in the play-in.

This season, Curry has played at a high level when he's been healthy, earning yet another All-Star nod. The star guard is averaging 27.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Golden State will play Washington, Boston and Detroit over the next three games before Curry has a chance to return on Saturday. The Warriors should update his status later on this week as he continues to rehab his knee.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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