NBA Draft Lottery Could Save Dallas Mavericks
Things are looking grim in Dallas.
Nico Harrison made a trade on Feb. 1 that can only be compared to the Babe Ruth trade of yesteryear, which many believe put a curse on the Boston Red Sox spanning generations. Shipping a franchise icon in Luka Doncic to LaLa Land to play for the league's hallmark franchise, the Los Angeles Lakers.
All the Dallas Mavericks got back in this deal was regret and the injury-riddled Anthony Davis. To make matters worse, Kyrie Irving tore his ACL after the trade deadline and will miss a large chunk of next season.
There are not very many paths to the Mavericks fixing things, from a basketball nor community outreach standpoint.
If the 2025-26 season tipped off right now, the Mavericks lack competent guard play to keep them afloat until Irving's return and make Davis look effective if he can even shoulder the load at that time.
However, hope springs eternal.
There are a pair of transaction windows opening up between now and October starting with the 2025 NBA Draft, which will be shaped by the NBA Draft lottery.
What if the Dallas Mavericks landed the No. 1 pick? It is the only path to save Harrison and company from another disastrous season.
Nothing totally replaces Doncic as a player nor a symbol to that fanbase, but give Cooper Flagg a couple of summer league games, and all of a sudden, the city of Dallas is more eager for basketball's return than they currently are.
The Mavericks have a measly 1.8% at jumping up to the top spot, but there certainly is a chance. Not to mention the path to the top four which sits at a slightly better 8.5%. All that is left to do for Dallas is to hope.