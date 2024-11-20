NBA Draft: Marquette's Kam Jones Continues Raising Draft Stock
After increasing his productivity each season at Marquette, senior guard Kam Jones has emerged as a complete prospect to start this season, quickly rising up draft boards.
Not only has his scoring improved, but his decision-making—both off the ball and with the ball in his hands—has sparked a necessary conversation about him being one of the best players in the country. Let’s take a look at his play so far this season and how his standout performances could propel him further into the first round if his productivity continues throughout the year.
Jones has helped the Golden Eagles to an impressive 5-0 start, with eye-catching averages of 22.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, six assists and 1.8 steals on shooting splits of 63.8%/48%/68.4%. He has shown the ability to score from all three levels consistently and is very creative when generating looks for himself. While draft philosophies continue to shift toward younger prospects, we’ve seen productive upperclassmen continue to garner attention in the top half of the first round. If his impressive play continues throughout this season, Jones has a great chance to become the latest player to fit into this mold.
He has emerged as one of the best scorers in college basketball, thanks to his silky-smooth left-handed jumper and impressive ability to adjust mid-air while attacking the rim. He can hit pull-ups coming off of either hand and is one of the better movement shooters in this class. The jumper is also very effective from well beyond the perimeter, which points to its translatability to the next level. Unlike many other prospects who project to be high-level scorers, Jones rarely forces shots or settles for tough jumpers. While he can still do this at times, he is a patient player who moves the ball well to relocate off screens for easier looks.
Beyond his scoring ability, he has made an impressive leap in his playmaking for others. Currently leading the Golden Eagles in assists by a wide margin, Jones does an excellent job of drawing defenders’ attention before hitting his teammates for clean looks. When attacking downhill, he quickly reads how the defense adjusts. Whether he is slinging the ball cross-court or lobbing alley-oops to his bigs, his awareness of defensive adjustments on the fly is a very intriguing skill he has displayed, alongside his scoring.
Defensively, Jones is not nearly as impressive as he is on offense but has shown flashes that offer hope for continued improvement. He has recorded at least one steal in each of his first five games this year, so the instincts are there, but he can get out of position at times, leading to easy looks for his opponents. He may not be asked to be a lockdown one-on-one defender, but his quick-burst ability and natural instincts should allow him to develop into a serviceable team defender at the next level.
Coming off a 17-point, 13-rebound and ten assist triple-double in an 18-point upset win over No. 6 Purdue, Jones seems to just be getting started in his final year of eligibility. He is one of the most entertaining players to follow in this year’s draft and will likely continue gaining attention in his next matchup against Georgia this Saturday, Nov. 23.
