NBA Draft Matchmaker: Atlanta Hawks
The Atlanta Hawks won the NBA Draft Lottery, and will thus pick first in next month's two-day draft event.
To play matchmaker for a team that has two All-Star caliber guards, numerous wings, and two players both capable of starting at center, is not an easy task.
Fact of the matter is, there isn't one obvious candidate for the Hawks, if we look at the draft through the lens of positional need.
As such, it's all about that delicious, tasteful upside, and how that upside pairs with a guard duo of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray.
And look, we could sit here and waste each other's time by mentioning five or six guys, all of whom will come into the NBA next month with substantial upside.
But let's not overthink this. We just turned a difficult task into an easy one.
It's Alexandre Sarr, and here's the main reason why.
Unlike the current center combo of Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu, Sarr has the upside to take the best out of each of those guys, and merge it into just one player.
Capela, as we know, doesn't have any type of reliable jump shot. While Okongwu is developing one, and is a perfectly sound defender, he's 6-foot-8 and will always play at a certain disadvantage because of it.
Sarr gives you the whole package.
He's 7-foot-1, he's highly athletic, he's got shooting upside, his defensive potential is enormous, and he'll catch lobs off Young/Murray passes.
While he's yet to be NBA tested, his game should - theoretically - mesh with Young in a way no Hawks big man ever has, and that alone is a major asset for a team in need of making more headway given the quality of players already on the roster.
Sarr also stands to benefit from playing with two guards who can serve him up with a steady diet of high percentage shots, which should help him ease his way into his first year, and perhaps build some early confidence that could be used as a stepping stone for his future progress.
The presence of Sarr will also invite the Hawks to get out and run, using his long strides as an asset on fast breaks, and squeezing out early shot clock points. The more easy buckets, the better for Atlanta.
For years, the Hawks have lacked a big man who could get more involved. Someone who was more than just a lob threat, more than just a defender, and more than just a complementary player.
Sarr, by all intents and purposes, is that guy.
Unless noted otherwise, all stats via NBA.com, PBPStats, Cleaning the Glass or Basketball-Reference. All salary information via Spotrac. All odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.