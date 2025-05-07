Fans Stunned As Pacers Pull Rabbit Out of Hat vs. Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers looked to have the Indiana Pacers backed into a corner Tuesday night, taking a seven-point lead with 57.1 seconds to go.
When the game ended, the Pacers were 120–119 winners and the Cavaliers were wondering where precisely things had gone wrong. Hampered by an inability to inbound the basketball, Cleveland surrendered a go-ahead three-pointer to Indiana guard Tyrese Haliburton with one second to go.
Its suddenness, coming on the heels of two similarly thrilling playoff endings on Monday, had the NBA world buzzing.
Several observers noted the bitterness of the defeat in light of the Cavaliers' injuries.
Comparisons to past basketball collapses flew, including to Duke's in this year's men's Final Four.
It marked yet another victory for Haliburton, who has used his peers voting him as the NBA's most overrated player as motivation.
Even the world outside of basketball took notice.
Oklahoma City Thunder fans were empathetic.
All in all, Cleveland fans were left searching for answers ahead of Game 3 Friday.