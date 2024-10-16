NBA Draft: Michigan State’s Exhibition Highlights Xavier Booker, Jase Richardson
Michigan State defeated Northern Michigan 70-53 in an exhibition this week, with impressive showings from two of their top draft prospects, Xavier Booker and Jase Richardson.
Both players still seem somewhat hypothetical in terms of being ready for the NBA, but the confidence they displayed was very impressive. While Booker looks to build on his flashes from his freshman year, Richardson enters his first year with a lot to prove as the class of 2024’s No. 25 ranked player on ESPN. This article will break down how these players made an impact in their exhibition and how these flashes could carry over into the upcoming season.
Starting with Xavier Booker, his exhibition showcased how much his aggression has improved from last season. He attacked off the bounce and did a great job of getting to the rim. After getting into the lane, it was easy to see how much his physicality has improved from last season, as he actively sought contact before finishing plays with consistency. He finished the game with ten points on 4-of-6 shooting, including a one-dribble pull-up. Although he had a toe on the three-point line on his pull-up, the form and fluidity of this shot suggest that his shooting from deep may be ready to make a leap. He also knocked down a catch-and-shoot three from the top of the perimeter, and his release was quick and smooth.
The defensive side of the floor is where Booker can really stand out. He finished the game with three blocks and flashed lateral quickness that looked more impressive than during his freshman year. After adding weight and strength this offseason, Booker clearly has placed an emphasis on using his size and athleticism to impact both ends. This exhibition allowed him to play freely and try new things, and while this did not always play out positively, this newfound confidence could completely change how he is viewed compared to last season.
The second player who stood out for the Spartans was their top-rated incoming freshman, Jase Richardson. He is an exciting guard with good explosiveness and a crafty handle. During this exhibition, Richardson excelled with his shooting, quick decision-making, and two-way aggression. He finished the game with 11 points on 100% shooting, consistently attacking the lane and absorbing contact before showing off a soft touch. While he did not showcase much of his vertical athleticism, his ability to quickly change speed and direction in both the open court and half-court sets stood out. He shot 2-of-2 from deep and moved well off the ball to find open spots and avoid contests.
When Richardson created with the ball in his hands, he showcased his vision and overall ability to run the offense. He tallied four assists and no turnovers, but what stood out most was how quickly he made decisions after the defense began to shift. Once he got past his defender and gathered in the paint, Richardson quickly dumped the ball to a big man or fired passes to open teammates along the perimeter. He still has a way to go as an all-around prospect but showed great flashes in the exhibition, which looks promising for the upcoming season.
Even though both Xavier Booker and Jase Richardson impressed in this exhibition, it is important to remember that this game was not against top competition, so their productivity could differ once the season begins. Regardless of how things change, the flashes they showed are promising and could spark early conversations around the Spartans and their players who could potentially enter the 2025 NBA Draft.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.