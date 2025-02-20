NBA Draft: Missouri's Mark Mitchell Gains Interest as Promising Upside Swing
As the Missouri Tigers sit at 20-6 and 9-4 in SEC play, the performance of transfer forward Mark Mitchell has been full of intriguing flashes. His overall season averages may not be the most eye-catching, but he has put together plenty of impressive games that highlight his promising upside.
Let’s take a closer look at Mitchell’s season while discussing what makes him a potentially valuable upside swing in the 2025 NBA draft.
Through 26 games this season, Mitchell has averaged 13.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks in 27.2 minutes per game. His efficiency has been streaky, as he is currently shooting 50% from the field, 23.9% from three and 64.1% from the free-throw line. Despite these concerns, his offensive productivity is not where all of his intrigue lies.
Mitchell possesses great size at 6-foot-9, along with impressive athletic fluidity that impacts both ends of the floor. He can make his presence felt all over and has consistently showcased a rare combination of lateral explosiveness and strength. He is a confident offensive player who shows promise from all three levels but primarily relies on getting to the rim. Beyond his developing offensive skill set, he has proven effective in defending wings on the perimeter while also competing with bigger opponents in the interior.
Mitchell has taken his game to another level during Missouri’s current three-game win streak. During this stretch, he is averaging 23.3 points, five rebounds and 2.3 assists, highlighted by a career performance in an upset victory over No. 4 Alabama. In this 110-98 win, he posted a career-high 31 points, along with three rebounds and three assists, while shooting 11-of-15 from the field, 1-of-3 from three and 8-of-12 from the free-throw line. His patience and physicality were on full display as he consistently battled through contact at the rim. While this type of dominant performance may not be a regular occurrence moving forward, it felt like the culmination of the flashes he has shown, hinting at what he could become as a fully developed player.
As the season progresses, Mitchell’s continued growth will be key for Missouri’s success and his own NBA aspirations. If he can build on his recent performances and refine his efficiency, he could emerge as an extremely intriguing prospect in the 2025 NBA draft.
