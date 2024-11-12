NBA Draft: Ohio State's Aaron Bradshaw May Have Found Footing in Blowout Win
In Ohio State’s 81-47 victory over Youngstown State on Monday, big-man transfer Aaron Bradshaw may have found his footing with his new team. He struggled in the season opener against Texas, where he totaled just two points, one rebound and one block on only 20% shooting from the field. However, his second game was much better, as he finished with 16 points, eight rebounds, one steal and two blocks on an improved 62.5% shooting from the field.
After appearing more comfortable in this second outing of the season, let’s break down his play and how he stands out as a draft prospect.
Bradshaw attended Kentucky last season as a freshman but struggled with limited productivity and even fewer opportunities. However, he showed extremely promising flashes, particularly in rim protection and occasionally stretching the floor to the three-point line. As one of the most intriguing names in this year’s transfer portal, he chose to join the Buckeyes in hopes of making a greater impact. This second game of the year presented a great opportunity for Bradshaw to gain confidence, and he capitalized on it—hoping to expand his role as the season progresses.
He got the game started with a big dunk out of a pick-and-roll and continued to attack the rim aggressively as the game went on. His eye-catching frame -- standing 7-foot-1 and weighing 215 lb --- gives him a clear physical advantage in most matchups, but his offensive feel still needs refinement. Primarily serving as a roll man and paint finisher on offense, Bradshaw used his great length and anticipation to position himself where Ohio State’s guards could deliver passes, which he quickly converted into points.
He also knocked down his first three-pointer of the season. Although these attempts have been few in number, his good form makes his potential upside even more intriguing.
Defensively, Bradshaw stands out as a prospect. He plays with strong instincts in the paint and uses his long strides and massive wingspan to close space and disrupt shot attempts near the rim. He finished this game with two blocks and affected many other shots as opponents attacked the basket. His timing when challenging shots seems to be natural, though he can sometimes get out of position while covering ground to contest. The overwhelming length also helps him to disrupt ball-handlers and jump passing lanes which only resulted in one steal, but the impact was much greater when watching the tape.
This was only a single-game sample, and we will need to see performances like this on a more consistent basis. However, Bradshaw looked much more confident in this second outing. While it doesn't appear that three-point shooting will be a major aspect of his game, his ability to impact the game as a play finisher and rim protector could open up more opportunities to showcase his potential as he works toward the 2025 NBA Draft.
