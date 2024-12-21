NBA Draft: Oklahoma's Jeremiah Fears Has Emerged Promising Guard
As one of the most surprising freshmen guards in the nation, Oklahoma’s Jeremiah Fears has quickly established himself as a sure-fire first-round prospect. His offensive game has stood out as one of the most promising of any guard in the 2025 NBA draft class—not only due to his productivity but also because he is one of the youngest players in this class after reclassifying to start college a year early. He has produced big scoring nights consistently, and while his game is clearly not fully developed, his upside continues to grow.
Let’s take a closer look at Fears’ play so far this season while comparing his productivity to some of the other top guards in this class.
Through Oklahoma’s blazing start to the season at 11-0, Fears has averaged 17.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.3 steals on promising shooting splits of 49.6%/34.1%/85.9%. He has scored from all three levels on impressive volume and consistently generates open looks for himself as well as for his teammates. The versatility he plays with off the bounce bodes well for his ability to translate into a lead guard at the NBA level. His overall defensive impact is still developing, but the flashes he has shown—sticking with guards and using his length to disrupt passing lanes—offer hope for his potential to grow in this area.
While Fears has scored 20 or more points in four separate games this season, his most impressive showing came in Oklahoma’s most recent outing, a 87-86 victory over Michigan at the Jumpman Invitational. He finished with a season-high 30 points, along with three rebounds, four assists and one steal. His ability to take over the game in the second half was particularly impressive, as he consistently attacked the rim and drew fouls to get easy points at the free-throw line. As most have seen by this point, Fears capped off this big performance with an and-one three-point attempt with 10 seconds remaining to give the Sooners a one-point lead, which they held onto to secure the win.
At this point in the season, Fears ranks third in the nation in freshman scoring, only trailing Rutgers’ Dylan Harper (23.5) and Texas’ Tre Johnson (19.9). While Harper and Johnson each have slightly higher usage rates, Fears has surpassed both of them in assist percentage at 32.4%. This stat highlights his versatility as a lead guard and suggests that he could be one of the best one-and-done prospects, given his combination of scoring and playmaking.
While the promising aspects of Fears’ game are encouraging, his turnover numbers are a bit of a concern. He currently averages 3.9 turnovers per game and a turnover percentage of 21.8%, which is considerably higher than both Harper (10.8%) and Johnson (10.9%). While these numbers shouldn't be overlooked, it's important to remember that Fears should still technically a high school senior, which suggests he has the potential to address this issue relatively quickly. Through his first 11 games of the season, however, he has committed five or more turnovers in four separate contests, so this may well become his biggest swing stat as the season progresses.
Jeremiah Fears has already made a significant impact in his freshman season at Oklahoma, showcasing impressive scoring, playmaking and defensive potential. As he continues to develop his game, particularly in terms of minimizing turnovers, he has the chance to solidify his status as one of the top prospects in the 2025 NBA draft. His combination of skill, youth and upside makes him one of the most intriguing players to watch as the season unfolds.
