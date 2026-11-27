Palve Backo is a 6-foot-11 big from Serbia who declared for the 2026 NBA Draft before withdrawing at the deadline. He is playing for Mega Basket this upcoming season. Mega has been a proven NBA talent farm given the likes of Nikola Jokic, Nikola Jovic, Nikola Topic, and Joan Beringer. This past summer, he regained some draft buzz at the Adidas Eurocamp where he averaged 12 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists while shooting 45 % from the field. He was also awarded an All-Camp Selection.

The 2007-born big is the kind that you can build an offense around, or just add a new look and dynamic to your offense. Backo is dangerous as a scorer and decision maker as u can deploy him as a high post playmaking hub or a low block bucket getter. Hes got great vision and just an unreal feel for the game when it comes to making advanced passing reads.

The next steps for Backo is getting in better shape, continuing to work on his physical progression through the next calendar year. Watching him this summer, he's already taken great strides in both departments. Trimming down especially could help him become more agile in space, faster moving around, and quicker off his feet and off the ground. For instance, there are times when Backo makes the right read as a rim-protector, but he's lagging behind athletically and cannot make a play on the ball.

Defensively, Backo is fairly limited. As you might have predicted, he can only play in drop coverage since he can't move around that well or cover that much space. Secondly, he needs to sharpen the rebounding, which is also tied to his athleticism.

The skill level demand on bigs is higher than ever. Play-making ability from the center spot has almost become a requirement in today's NBA. He's likely to get the Jokic comparisons, though right now he's closer to the Trail Blazers' recent draftee in Hansen Yang. The skill level is still very raw but he's got certain intangibles that you just can't teach at his size.

It may be in a team's best interest to stash Backo overseas and allow him to develop in a more comfortable environment. If he uses this season to get in better shape, rebound harder, raise his intensity, and play with more ball security, he's going to build a great case for a wide open 2027 Draft.