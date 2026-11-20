Here's a look at the top performances from 2027 NBA Draft prospects during the Nov. 18 slate of college basketball games.

Arenas accumulated 19 points, three rebounds, an assist, a steal, a block and a turnover while shooting 5-of-9 from the field, 1-of-4 from 3-point range and 8-of-10 from the free throw line in a win against Tarleton State.

Flory Bidunga, Louisville

Bidunga scored a game-high 25 points, adding 12 rebounds, three assists, four blocks and four turnovers while shooting 10-of-13 from the field, 0-of-1 from deep and 5-of-8 from the free throw line in a win against Stetson.

Finley Bizjack, West Virginia

Bizjack accounted for 14 points, two assists, a steal and a turnover while shooting 5-of-7 from the field, 2-of-3 from beyond the arc and 2-of-2 from the free throw line against Florida.

Alex Condon, Florida

The Gators' big man chipped in 17 points, six rebounds, three assists, four blocks, a steal and three turnovers while shooting 6-of-9 from the field, 1-of-2 from 3-point range and 4-of-6 from the free throw line in a win against West Virginia.

PJ Haggerty, Texas A&M

Haggerty scored a game-high 29 points, adding seven rebounds, seven assists, three steals and five turnovers while shooting 12-of-19 from the field, 2-of-3 from beyond the arc and 3-of-7 from the free throw line in a win against TCU.

Thomas Haugh, Florida

Haugh scored a game-high 22 points, adding five rebounds, an assist and three turnovers while shooting 7-of-9 from the field, 4-of-5 from deep and 4-of-4 from the free throw line in a win against West Virginia.

Paul McNeil Jr., NC State

McNeil scored a game-high 33 points, adding eight assists, five rebounds, two steals, a block and a turnover while shooting 9-of-13 from the field, 9-of-11 from 3-point range and 6-of-7 from the free throw line in a win against Murray State.

David Punch, Texas

Punch turned in 22 points, three rebounds, three assists, three blocks, two steals and a turnover while shooting 8-of-9 from the field, 1-of-1 from beyond the arc and 5-of-5 from the free throw line in a win against Southern Utah.

Tyran Stokes, Kansas

The potential top pick scored a game-high 22 points, adding 11 rebounds, an assist, a steal and five turnovers while shooting 7-of-13 from the field, 1-of-2 from 3-point range and 7-of-10 from the free throw line against Houston.

Matas Vokietaitis, Texas

The Longhorns' big man scored a game-high 26 points, adding 11 rebounds, a block and three turnovers while shooting 9-of-13 from the field and 8-of-9 from the free throw line in a win against Southern Utah.