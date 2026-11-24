Quentin Coleman Leads Top Performances from 2027 NBA Draft Prospects
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Here's a look at the top performances from 2027 NBA Draft prospects during the Nov. 23 slate of college basketball games.
Quentin Coleman, Illinois
Coleman scored a game-high 35 points, adding seven rebounds, six assists and four steals while shooting 12-of-18 from the field, 2-of-6 from 3-point range and 9-of-11 from the free throw line in a win against Winthrop.
Ben Henshall, Mississippi
Henshall notched 15 points, five assists, two rebounds, two steals and two turnovers while shooting 6-of-10 from the field, 2-of-5 from beyond the arc and 1-of-1 from the free throw line in a win against Clemson.
Caleb Holt, Arizona
Holt accounted for 20 points, nine rebounds, four assists, a steal and a turnover, shooting 8-of-14 from the field, 2-of-3 from deep and 2-of-3 from the free throw line in a win against Colorado State.
Tyrin Jones, UNLV
Jones chipped in 13 points, nine rebounds, two assists, three blocks, a steal and a turnover while shooting 4-of-7 from the field and 5-of-10 from the free throw line in a win against Eastern Washington.
Ivan Kharchenkov, Arizona
Kharchenkov scored a game-high 24 points, adding six rebounds, six assists, four steals, a block and three turnovers while shooting 8-of-15 from the field, 0-of-3 from beyond the arc and 8-of-9 from the free throw line in a win against Colorado State.
Motiejus Krivas, Arizona
Krivas turned in 17 points, seven rebounds, five assists, a steal, a block and a turnover while shooting 6-of-9 from the field, 2-of-3 from deep and 3-of-6 from the free throw line in a win against Colorado State.
Alex Samodurov, North Carolina
Samodurov chipped in 10 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a turnover while shooting 4-of-6 from the field and 2-of-3 from 3-point range in a win against Monmouth.
Andrej Stojakovic, Illinois
Stojakovic logged 29 points, three rebounds, three assists, a steal and two turnovers while shooting 10-of-16 from the field, 1-of-3 from beyond the arc and 8-of-9 from the free throw line in a win against Winthrop.
Tyran Stokes, Kansas
Stokes accumulated 11 points, five rebounds, three assists, five steals and three turnovers while shooting 4-of-8 from the field, 0-of-2 from deep and 3-of-5 from the free throw line in a win against Denver.
Stefan Vaaks, Illinois
Vaaks finished with 22 points, four rebounds, an assist and a steal while shooting 9-of-16 from the field and 4-of-10 from 3-point range.
Jake Wilkins, California
Wilkins amassed 11 points, nine rebounds and two assists, shooting 4-of-7 from the field, 2-of-3 from beyond the arc and 1-of-4 from the free throw line in a win against Alabama State.
Randall Sweet is a 2022 Oklahoma University graduate who has formerly written for the Norman Transcript and OU Daily. Randall also serves as the Communications Coordinator at Visit OKC.