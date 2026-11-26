Here's a look at the top performances from 2027 NBA Draft prospects during the Nov. 23 slate of college basketball games.

Alijah Arenas, USC

Arenas scored a game-high 25 points, adding two rebounds, an assist, three steals and a block while shooting 6-of-16 from the field, 1-of-5 from deep and 12-of-13 from the free throw line in a win against South Carolina.

John Blackwell, Duke

Blackwell scored a team-high 25 points, adding five rebounds, two assists, a block and three turnovers while shooting 7-of-11 from the field, 5-of-6 from beyond the arc and 6-of-6 from the free throw line in a win against UConn.

Silas Demary Jr., UConn

Demary scored a team-high 25 points, adding four assists, three rebounds, a block, a steal and three turnovers while shooting 9-of-16 from the field, 5-of-9 from 3-point range and 2-of-3 from the free throw line against Duke.

Mason Falslev, Utah State

Falslev recorded 19 points, six rebounds, three assists and two turnovers while shooting 7-of-13 from the field, 1-of-4 from deep and 4-of-4 from the free throw line in a win against SMU.

Johann Grunloh, Virginia

Grunloh recorded 14 points, seven rebounds, an assist, four blocks and two turnovers while shooting 6-of-12 from the field, 1-of-4 from 3-point range and 1-of-2 from the free throw line in a win against Marquette.

Holt logged 14 points, seven rebounds, an assist, a steal and a turnover while shooting 5-of-10 from the field, 0-of-2 from deep and 4-of-5 from the free throw line in a win against Mississippi.

Motiejus Krivas, Arizona

Krivas scored a game-high 31 points, adding 17 rebounds, two assists a block and three turnovers while shooting 11-of-13 from the field, 0-of-1 from 3-point range and 9-of-14 from the free threow line in a win against Mississippi.

Paul McNeil Jr., NC State

McNeil scored a game-high 20 points, adding four rebounds, four assists, three steals and a turnover while shooting 6-of-14 from the field and 5-of-13 from beyond the arc in a win against Norfolk State.

Patrick Ngongba II, Duke

Ngongba chipped in 17 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, a block and four turnovers, shooting 6-of-8 from the field, 1-of-2 from deep and 4-of-7 from the free throw line in a win against UConn.

Arrinten Page, Providence

Page scored a team-high 21 points, adding five assists, a rebound, two blocks, a steal and three turnovers while shooting 8-of-13 from the field, 4-of-8 from 3-point range and 1-of-2 from the free throw line against BYU.