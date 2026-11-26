Motiejus Krivas Leads Top Performances from 2027 NBA Draft Prospects
Here's a look at the top performances from 2027 NBA Draft prospects during the Nov. 23 slate of college basketball games.
Alijah Arenas, USC
Arenas scored a game-high 25 points, adding two rebounds, an assist, three steals and a block while shooting 6-of-16 from the field, 1-of-5 from deep and 12-of-13 from the free throw line in a win against South Carolina.
John Blackwell, Duke
Blackwell scored a team-high 25 points, adding five rebounds, two assists, a block and three turnovers while shooting 7-of-11 from the field, 5-of-6 from beyond the arc and 6-of-6 from the free throw line in a win against UConn.
Silas Demary Jr., UConn
Demary scored a team-high 25 points, adding four assists, three rebounds, a block, a steal and three turnovers while shooting 9-of-16 from the field, 5-of-9 from 3-point range and 2-of-3 from the free throw line against Duke.
Mason Falslev, Utah State
Falslev recorded 19 points, six rebounds, three assists and two turnovers while shooting 7-of-13 from the field, 1-of-4 from deep and 4-of-4 from the free throw line in a win against SMU.
Johann Grunloh, Virginia
Grunloh recorded 14 points, seven rebounds, an assist, four blocks and two turnovers while shooting 6-of-12 from the field, 1-of-4 from 3-point range and 1-of-2 from the free throw line in a win against Marquette.
Caleb Holt, Arizona
Holt logged 14 points, seven rebounds, an assist, a steal and a turnover while shooting 5-of-10 from the field, 0-of-2 from deep and 4-of-5 from the free throw line in a win against Mississippi.
Motiejus Krivas, Arizona
Krivas scored a game-high 31 points, adding 17 rebounds, two assists a block and three turnovers while shooting 11-of-13 from the field, 0-of-1 from 3-point range and 9-of-14 from the free threow line in a win against Mississippi.
Paul McNeil Jr., NC State
McNeil scored a game-high 20 points, adding four rebounds, four assists, three steals and a turnover while shooting 6-of-14 from the field and 5-of-13 from beyond the arc in a win against Norfolk State.
Patrick Ngongba II, Duke
Ngongba chipped in 17 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, a block and four turnovers, shooting 6-of-8 from the field, 1-of-2 from deep and 4-of-7 from the free throw line in a win against UConn.
Arrinten Page, Providence
Page scored a team-high 21 points, adding five assists, a rebound, two blocks, a steal and three turnovers while shooting 8-of-13 from the field, 4-of-8 from 3-point range and 1-of-2 from the free throw line against BYU.
Randall Sweet is a 2022 Oklahoma University graduate who has formerly written for the Norman Transcript and OU Daily. Randall also serves as the Communications Coordinator at Visit OKC.