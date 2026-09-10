NBA Draft Pick Trey Kaufman-Renn Granted College Eligibility

Months ago, former Purdue standout Trey Kaufman-Renn was selected with the second to last pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, having what was likely a lifelong dream fulfilled in the process. On Wednesday, he was granted a sixth year of collegiate eligibility, allowing him to enter the transfer portal.

Athletes playing professional sports and returning to college has been rampant across football, but has been more seldom seen in basketball. There’s still been cases — including former second-round pick James Nnaji playing for Baylor last season — though basketball has largely avoided the mess that college football is currently undergoing.

It isn’t likely to end with Kaufman-Renn’s case, though questions will again begin to pick up with his joining the college ranks again.

Kaufman-Renn played out four historic seasons with the Boilermakers, starting in each of the last three seasons. Across his junior and senior seasons, he averaged 17.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 59% overall, doing enough to be drafted by the Timberwolves with the second to last pick.

Per the Indy Star, Kaufman-Renn was granted a temporary restraining order that will allow him to pursue signing with a college for next season. It isn’t yet a done deal, with more hearings ahead that will ultimately decided whether the now-pro will play college basketball next season. Though he’s crossed the first major milestone to play out a sixth season.

Should Kaufman-Renn be allowed to play college basketball, it could set the precedent for several others cases. Since he’s already been drafted, the Timberwolves would retain his rights in the event he does return to college, and could then sign him to a two-way deal or standard contract next season. Based on the ruling, Kaufman-Renn can't sign a pro contract with any other team.

For now, such moves won't have a major impact on the league, but ripple effects are already being felt on the NBA's end via the current college landscape. The 2026 NBA Draft was thought of to be one of the best in some time, but saw dozens of draft-able players return to college in hopes of bigger paydays and more playing time.

Now, multiple players and prospects have attempted to return to college opposed to continuing on the NBA path, and there's been no real answer for how or when they'll make their way back to the league.

For now, NBA teams and decision-makers will work with the available information, though it's becoming more murky by the day.