NBA Draft: Potential Top-Five Options for the Charlotte Hornets
The Charlotte Hornets currently have the fourth-worst record in the NBA, and with their all-around injury issues this season, it does not seem like things will be getting better. Their 2025 first-round draft pick belongs to the San Antonio Spurs if it falls out of the lottery, but since it is projected to be a top-five pick, they are likely to retain it.
As the Hornets are currently projected to land the No. 4 pick in the upcoming draft, let’s take a look at three prospects who would be strong options for them in this range.
VJ Edgecombe | Guard | Baylor | 6-foot-5 | 180 lbs | Freshman
VJ Edgecombe may be the best and most realistic option for the Hornets here. He is an ultra-athletic off-guard with intriguing two-way potential and a developing three-point shot. Slotting him along the perimeter between LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller would make sense, as each of these players are high-volume scorers with defensive limitations. Edgecombe’s ability to make cuts while Ball dissects the defense could create exciting and effective scoring opportunities on a consistent basis, as well as enhance their transition offense.
Asa Newell | Forward | Georgia | 6-foot-11 | 220 lbs | Freshman
Asa Newell has a wide draft range depending on the source, but he is consistently projected in the top ten. Charlotte appears ready to move on from Mark Williams as their primary big man after their attempted trade with the Lakers fell through, but adding Newell alongside Moussa Diabate could form an intriguing pair of developing bigs. Newell has strong interior instincts on both ends of the floor and possesses shooting potential, which could help spread the floor in the future. He would also be an effective help-side rim protector, allowing the Hornets to continue using either Brandon Miller or Miles Bridges at the four. This would create a versatile small-ball lineup with Newell at the five.
Tre Johnson | Guard | Texas | 6-foot-6 | 190 lbs | Freshman
Tre Johnson is one of the most promising off-ball scorers in this class, with impressive shooting mechanics and developing on-ball creation. He would add another shot-creator to the roster and is highly effective at navigating screens to knock down movement threes. While he wouldn’t contribute much on the defensive end, he presents one of the highest-upside swings, potentially developing into a productive third option behind Ball and Miller. The Hornets currently have the fifth-lowest three-point percentage in the league at 34.5%, and Johnson may be one of the best options to address this issue.
