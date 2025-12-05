76ers vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Dec. 5
The Philadelphia 76ers escaped with a last-second win over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday at home and are now in Milwaukee to take on the Bucks tonight.
The Bucks are coming off a win of their own, upsetting the Pistons 113-109 at home on Wednesday night for their second win in their last three games following a long losing streak.
The oddsmakers have the Bucks as slight home underdogs at the best betting sites on Friday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.
76ers vs. Bucks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- 76ers -1.5 (+100)
- Bucks +1.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- 76ers: -112
- Bucks: -108
Total
- 221.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
76ers vs. Bucks How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Dec. 5
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- How to Watch (TV): NBCS-PH, FDSN-WI
- 76ers record: 12-9
- Bucks record: 10-3
76ers vs. Bucks Injury Reports
76ers Injury Report
- Joel Embiid – day-to-day
- Paul George – missed Thursday’s game
Bucks Injury Report
- Alex Antetokounmpo – out
- Giannis Antetokounmpo – out
- Taurean Prince – out
76ers vs. Bucks Best NBA Prop Bets
76ers Best NBA Prop Bet
VJ Edgecombe is looking like a player in Philadelphia. The 76ers’ third overall pick has at least 15 points plus assists in all but four of his 18 games this season.
Edgecombe is averaging 14.4 points and 4.2 assists per game thus far, and despite seeing his minutes drop in recent games, he’s still had 15+ PA in six of his last seven contests.
The rookie should be able to keep it up on a back-to-back against Milwaukee, just like he did last month.
76ers vs. Bucks Prediction and Pick
The 76ers have actually played well in the second half of a back-to-back situation this season, including a 123-114 win in Milwaukee after losing to the Raptors at home back in November. They’re 4-0 against the spread on no days' rest, while the Bucks are 9-10 after a day off.
Joel Embiid played on Thursday night, so he could quite possibly sit this one out, but the 76ers still have the likes of Tyrese Maxey and budding rookie VJ Edgecombe to get it done.
I’ll take the Sixers to make it three wins in a row on Friday night.
Pick: 76ers -1.5 (+100)
