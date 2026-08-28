NBA Draft: Previewing Arizona Basketball's Top Prospects

We're less than three months away from the 2026-27 college basketball season, with Arizona, Duke, and Louisville among the top projected teams this upcoming season. Below we take a look at five NBA prospects to watch this season on Arizona.

Motiejus Krivas

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) reaches for the ball against Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) during the first half in a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 7-foot-2 rising senior was a projected first round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft prior to returning to Arizona, and currently projects to be drafted in a similar range in the 2027 NBA Draft.

He averaged 10.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 0.7 steals, 1.9 blocks, and 1.4 turnovers per game last season while shooting 62.5% at the rim (120 attempts), 53.8% on non-rim twos (106 attempts), and 78% from the free throw line (168 attempts).

Krivas is an impactful rebounder (14.4 offensive rebound percentage and 19.8 defensive rebound percentage) and also provides both rim protection (1.6 steal percentage and 7.5 block percentage) and drop coverage defensively. Offensively, he's an efficient finisher at the rim and is an effective screener. While Krivas has been limited as a floor spacer in his career, his 78% free throw percentage illustrates potential in this area.

Ivan Kharchenkov

Mar 28, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov (8) and forward Koa Peat (10) battle Purdue Boilermakers center Oscar Cluff (45) for the rebound in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 6-foot-7 rising sophomore joined an impressive group as one of eleven players to meet the Productive Young Athlete query last season. The other ten players to meet the query were AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer, Darryn Peterson, Caleb Wilson, Kingston Flemings, Brayden Burries, Ebuka Okorie, Allen Graves, Hannes Steinbach, and Darius Acuff Jr -- all first round picks in the 2026 NBA Draft. Historically, 50% of players who have met the Productive Young Athlete query became multi-time All-Stars or Starters while another 28% became Backups.

Kharchenkov is known for his defensive versatility as both a physical on-ball defender and active off-ball defender (3.7 stock percentage). Additionally, he's a capable driver, thrives in transition, and has shown flashes of playmaking as well. Improving his three-point (31.7%) and free throw percentages (72.3%) will be an area of focus for this upcoming season.

Overall, Kharchenkov has the potential to be a first round pick in the 2027 NBA Draft alongside his teammate Motiejus Krivas.

Read More: The Productive Young Athlete Query

Derek Dixon

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) dribbles the ball against the VCU Rams in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 22.3 minutes per game for UNC last season and showed potential in two major areas -- three-point shooting and playmaking. He shot 39.7% from beyond the arc (126 attempts | 9.9 three point attempts per 100 possessions) and recorded a 20.2 assist percentage last season. He's someone to watch this upcoming season as a 2027 NBA Draft prospect.

Caleb Holt

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Caleb Holt (3) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The consensus No. 3 recruit in the country is a projected lottery pick in the 2027 NBA Draft.

Holt is a 6-foot-5 guard known for his ability to create rim pressure utilizing standout burst, draw contact, finish at the rim, rebound at a high level, and disrupt opponents both on and off ball with a 6-foot-9 wingspan.

Cameron Holmes

St. Mary's Knights Noah Ondoua (10) runs with the ball against Millennium Tigers Cameron Holmes (3) during the open division semifinals at Chaparral High School in Scottsdale, on March 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Holmes is a 6-foot-6 wing and a consensus top-50 recruit. He's the younger brother of Denver Nuggets center DaRon Holmes II.

He's known as a connector, as offensively he's a capable driver, connective passer, and savvy cutter while defensively he's active off ball and has the lateral quickness and 6-foot-9 wingspan to be effective as an on-ball defender as well.