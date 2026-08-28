NBA Draft: Previewing Arizona Basketball's Top Prospects
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We're less than three months away from the 2026-27 college basketball season, with Arizona, Duke, and Louisville among the top projected teams this upcoming season. Below we take a look at five NBA prospects to watch this season on Arizona.
Motiejus Krivas
The 7-foot-2 rising senior was a projected first round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft prior to returning to Arizona, and currently projects to be drafted in a similar range in the 2027 NBA Draft.
He averaged 10.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 0.7 steals, 1.9 blocks, and 1.4 turnovers per game last season while shooting 62.5% at the rim (120 attempts), 53.8% on non-rim twos (106 attempts), and 78% from the free throw line (168 attempts).
Krivas is an impactful rebounder (14.4 offensive rebound percentage and 19.8 defensive rebound percentage) and also provides both rim protection (1.6 steal percentage and 7.5 block percentage) and drop coverage defensively. Offensively, he's an efficient finisher at the rim and is an effective screener. While Krivas has been limited as a floor spacer in his career, his 78% free throw percentage illustrates potential in this area.
Ivan Kharchenkov
The 6-foot-7 rising sophomore joined an impressive group as one of eleven players to meet the Productive Young Athlete query last season. The other ten players to meet the query were AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer, Darryn Peterson, Caleb Wilson, Kingston Flemings, Brayden Burries, Ebuka Okorie, Allen Graves, Hannes Steinbach, and Darius Acuff Jr -- all first round picks in the 2026 NBA Draft. Historically, 50% of players who have met the Productive Young Athlete query became multi-time All-Stars or Starters while another 28% became Backups.
Kharchenkov is known for his defensive versatility as both a physical on-ball defender and active off-ball defender (3.7 stock percentage). Additionally, he's a capable driver, thrives in transition, and has shown flashes of playmaking as well. Improving his three-point (31.7%) and free throw percentages (72.3%) will be an area of focus for this upcoming season.
Overall, Kharchenkov has the potential to be a first round pick in the 2027 NBA Draft alongside his teammate Motiejus Krivas.
Read More: The Productive Young Athlete Query
Derek Dixon
The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 22.3 minutes per game for UNC last season and showed potential in two major areas -- three-point shooting and playmaking. He shot 39.7% from beyond the arc (126 attempts | 9.9 three point attempts per 100 possessions) and recorded a 20.2 assist percentage last season. He's someone to watch this upcoming season as a 2027 NBA Draft prospect.
Caleb Holt
The consensus No. 3 recruit in the country is a projected lottery pick in the 2027 NBA Draft.
Holt is a 6-foot-5 guard known for his ability to create rim pressure utilizing standout burst, draw contact, finish at the rim, rebound at a high level, and disrupt opponents both on and off ball with a 6-foot-9 wingspan.
Cameron Holmes
Holmes is a 6-foot-6 wing and a consensus top-50 recruit. He's the younger brother of Denver Nuggets center DaRon Holmes II.
He's known as a connector, as offensively he's a capable driver, connective passer, and savvy cutter while defensively he's active off ball and has the lateral quickness and 6-foot-9 wingspan to be effective as an on-ball defender as well.
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Jordan is a senior at Cornell University where he is an analytics consultant for the men’s basketball team and Co-President of the Cornell ILR Sports Business Society. He has also interned for Sports Aptitude, where he helped interview former front office members and current professional basketball players with the goal of improving the pre-draft process.Follow JMonacoScouting