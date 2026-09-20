NBA Draft: Previewing Maryland Basketball's Top Prospects

The college basketball season is less than two months away, with teams like Arizona, Arkansas, Louisville, and Ohio State among the teams to watch this upcoming season that will feature multiple NBA prospects. Another team to watch is the Maryland Terrapins -- the Terps are likely to have a significant number of eyes on them with five-star recruit Baba Oladotun. However, Oladotun isn't the only potential NBA prospect on Buzz Williams' roster.

Below we take a look at three prospects to watch on Maryland this season.

Baba Oladotun

Oladotun was the consensus No. 11 overall player in the 2026 high school class and is widely considered a projected lottery pick in the 2027 NBA Draft. To start, the 6-foot-10, 195-pound wing is a fluid athlete and has shown touch as a shooter. Additionally, he's shown the ability to attack closeouts, shoot off the dribble at times, has advanced counters and footwork in the paint, and offers defensive upside with length and overall mobility. However, his upright stature may limit him as a lateral mover defensively and as a driver as his game develops. How his self-creation, strength (especially defensively and as a driver), shooting consistency, and playmaking develop will be key areas of his game to monitor.

While Oladotun is in his own tier as a prospect for Maryland, the Terps have a handful of other potential prospects to monitor:

Bishop Boswell

Tennessee guard Bishop Boswell (3) shoots the ball during a NCAA Tournament Elite 8 game against Michigan at the United Center in Chicago on March 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Boswell is a rising junior who spent his past two seasons at Tennessee. He's a 6-foot-4, 200-pound guard who started 33 games last season but only played 26.4 minutes per contest. However, in those minutes, Boswell was impactful -- recording a 5.1 offensive rebound percentage, an 18.9 assist percentage, and a 3.3 stock percentage while shooting 57.6% at the rim (33 attempts), 39.1% on non-rim twos (46 attempts), and 38.5% from three (78 attempts). He only made two-thirds of his 72 free throw attempts, however, which means his 38.5% from three may be something to monitor as his shooting volume increases. Additionally, Boswell is a capable point-of-attack defender with legitimate lateral quickness and physicality.

Boswell projects as a potential secondary playmaker -- someone who can hit catch-and-shoot threes, playmake off of attacking closeouts and out of the pick-and-roll at times, make connecting passes, finish at the rim, and have a positive impact defensively. If he can fulfill this role at a high level, add slightly more scoring production such as getting to the rim more frequently, and the shooting percentages stay consistent on higher volume, he could be an NBA Draft prospect to watch in the 2027 or 2028 NBA Draft.

Kaden House

Jan 2, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; Arizona Compass Prep guard Kalek House (5) and brother Kaden House (10) against Spire Institute (OH) during the HoopHall West Tournament at Skyline High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

House is a four-star recruit and consensus No. 49 overall player in the 2026 high school class. The 6-foot-3 guard is known for his quick first-step and ability to create rim pressure, finish at the rim, and also hit off the dribble midrange jumpers or floaters at times.

Additionally, while he can likely continue getting stronger, he's shown potential defensively with lateral quickness, active hands, and defensive playmaking -- garnering 3.1 steals per game during his career at Compass Prep. How he continues to develop as a decision-maker and catch-and-shoot player, in addition to how his first step translates, will be key components of his game to watch this season.

Other players to monitor on Maryland include four-star freshman Adama Tambedou, New Mexico transfer Tomislav Buljan, and Arkansas transfer DJ Wagner.