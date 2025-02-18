NBA Draft: Promising Primary Initiator One-and-Done Prospects
The 2025 NBA draft class has been highlighted by high-scoring and two-way prospects, but several on-ball initiators and high-level passers still hold intriguing value. While players like Duke’s Cooper Flagg have frequently handled the ball, their projection as off-ball players has excluded them from this list. This year’s projected one-and-done group of primary playmakers has been very promising and offers several intriguing options to run the show for their future NBA teams.
Let’s take a look at four of the most intriguing prospects who are expected to operate primarily with the ball in their hands at the next level.
Dylan Harper | Guard | Rutgers | 6’6” | 215 lbs | Freshman
Dylan Harper is widely considered the top guard prospect in this year’s draft class, and his positional size and on-ball versatility make him an exciting talent. While he is a promising offensive initiator, he primarily impacts the game as a score-first guard. He averages 18.5 points and four assists per game, doing most of his damage with the ball in his hands. As he continues to develop, it seems like a safe bet that his impressive passing instincts will improve, leading to increased assist numbers.
Kasparas Jakucionis | Guard | Illinois | 6’6” | 200 lbs | Freshman
Kasparas Jakucionis is a well-built guard with a prototypical offensive playstyle. He has excelled in pick-and-roll situations and consistently makes quick passing reads. Jakucionis averages 16 points and five assists per game and has led his team in assists 14 times this season. His shooting has looked solid, and as it continues to evolve alongside his playmaking, his potential as a lead guard should only grow.
Jeremiah Fears | Guard | Oklahoma | 6’4” | 182 lbs | Freshman
Jeremiah Fears is one of the youngest freshmen in this class, and despite some glaring concerns this season, he brings intriguing upside. He averages 15.2 points and 3.8 assists per game, and the frequency with which he is entrusted to run Oklahoma’s offense is encouraging. The Sooners have struggled in conference play, and while his production has dipped, his natural feel for the game remains promising. He has turned the ball over more than ideal for a primary initiator, but given his age and high usage, the potential and promise remain high.
Egor Demin | Guard | BYU | 6’9” | 190 lbs | Freshman
Egor Demin has been one of the most polarizing prospects in this year’s draft class. His 6-foot-9 frame is highly unusual for a primary ball-handler, and while his scoring ability has been questioned, he is undoubtedly one of the most impressive passers in this class. He averages 11 points and 5.5 assists per game—the highest assist average among Division I freshmen—and consistently delivers eye-catching passes off the dribble. If he can refine his jump shot at the next level, his offensive ceiling could be among the highest in the 2025 NBA draft.
