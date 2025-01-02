NBA Draft: Prospect Matchups in the Big Ten to Watch on Thursday, Jan. 2
In a full day of college basketball action, this evening will be headlined by three key matchups in the Big Ten featuring interesting prospects going head-to-head. Whether these prospects are currently projected to be selected early into the lottery, closer to the second round or are still fighting for interest from NBA teams, big performances tonight could quickly propel them up draft boards.
Let’s take a closer look at eight of the biggest names to know in three of this evening’s most interesting prospect matchups.
Rutgers at Indiana | 7:30 PM CT
Rutgers
Dylan Harper | Guard | 6’6” | 215 lbs | Freshman
Dylan Harper has already opened up arguments about whether he could compete for the first overall selection. As a do-it-all guard with good size, Harper has looked like one of the best players in all of college basketball. Following a triple-double in his final outing ahead of conference play, it will be intriguing to see if he can keep up this level of play against tougher Big Ten opponents.
Ace Bailey | Wing | 6’10” | 200 lbs | Freshman
Ace Bailey is an extremely unique prospect who has regularly showcased his ability to produce high-scoring outbursts. Much like Harper, Bailey has looked promising against non-conference opponents, but as Big Ten play gets started, his offensive consistency will be under a microscope. With his draft veiling recently being questioned, a big performance against Indiana could work wonders for how he is viewed.
Indiana
Mackenzie Mgbako | Forward | 6’9” | 222 lbs | Sophomore
Mackenzie Mgbako has made a noticeable leap from his freshman season, but while he has averaged only 10.3 points in his last four games, he seems due for a bounce-back game to open conference play. As a physical three-level scorer, he looks poised to potentially expose Rutgers’ defensive weakness, which will be one of the most interesting stories to monitor this evening.
Maryland at Washington | 8:30 PM CT
Maryland
Derik Queen | Forward | 6’10” | 246 lbs | Freshman
Derik Queen has quickly established himself as one of the most impressive freshmen prospects in college basketball and seems poised to continue his strong play against Washington. Having recorded a double-double in three of his last five games, a strong showing against Washington’s Great Osobor would be extremely valuable to his draft stock. As a well-rounded forward with a unique skill set, Queen could continue making a steady rise throughout conference play.
Washington
Great Osobor | Forward | 6’8” | 250 lbs | Senior
Great Osobor was one of the most highly coveted transfers ahead of this season and has not disappointed. As mentioned, this matchup with Derik Queen will be extremely interesting to monitor. While he does not fit a prototypical NBA mold, continuing to showcase his versatile game against Big Ten opponents could create an opportunity for him to prove he can fit at the NBA level.
No. 22 Illinois at No. 9 Oregon | 9:00 PM CT
Illinois
Kasparas Jakucionis | Guard | 6’6” | 200 lbs | Freshman
Kasparas Jakucionis has looked like an NBA-ready prospect through non-conference play, and continuing this level of productivity will be very interesting to monitor. Having scored 20 points or more in six of his last seven games, continuing to be productive in this ranked matchup could help him rise even higher. Jakucionis has scored 15 points in all four of his outings against ranked opponents so this will be interesting to watch as he starts conference play.
Will Riley | Wing | 6’8” | 180 lbs | Freshman
Will Riley is a raw prospect with extremely high upside and while he has had a streaky season in terms of scoring, having a strong performance against a ranked opponent could change how he has been viewed so far. When his three ball is falling, he is able to change the outlook of games which may be needed in this showing. It has looked like the majority of his value is currently based on his potential, but becoming a more reliable offensive weapon in conference play can quickly propel him into more serious conversations.
Oregon
Nate Bittle | Center | 7’0” | 220 lbs | Senior
Nate Bittle has taken advantage of his increased usage to become one of the most productive bigs in the Big Ten. He has found ways to make impacts on a nightly basis and could quickly emerge as a high-value second-round prospect. While his game is a bit traditional, the development of his outside shooting is promising for his translatability. If he can become a more consistent threat from deep in conference play, he has a chance to quickly ascend draft boards.
