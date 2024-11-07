NBA Draft: Prospect Matchups to Watch This Weekend
The first week of college basketball is well underway, and as we approach the first weekend of the season, interest is building for big-time matchups. Saturday and Sunday offer a handful of competitive games, headlined by several intriguing prospects for the 2025 NBA Draft. Early-season matchups don’t always provide a clear view of what the entire season has in store for players, but seeing how players handle adversity is extremely important.
Saturday, Nov. 9
#12 Tennessee @ Louisville | 11 a.m. CT | Louisville, KY
Tennessee
Chaz Lanier | Guard | 6'4" | 199 lbs | Senior
Chaz Lanier is working his way into a fit for the Volunteers after transferring for his final year of eligibility. He started the season strong with 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field and 4-of-6 from deep. He is an efficient scorer from all three levels and looks to battle for draft positioning against a much higher level of competition than he has faced throughout his college career up to this point.
Louisville
Terrence Edwards Jr. | Guard | 6'6" | 205 lbs | Graduate
Terrence Edwards Jr. transferred to Louisville following a very productive senior year at James Madison. He has a very well-rounded game, which showed up in his Louisville debut against Morehead State, where he added 12 points, three rebounds and three assists on 5-of-7 shooting from the field and 2-of-4 from three. He still seems to be finding his place, but this matchup will surely challenge him to find ways to impact the game.
#8 Baylor @ #16 Arkansas | 6:30 p.m. CT | Dallas, TX
Baylor
VJ Edgecombe | Guard | 6'5" | 180 lbs | Freshman
VJ Edgecombe struggled in his regular-season debut against Gonzaga, scoring only four points on 2-of-7 shooting, but he added seven rebounds, one steal and two blocks. He played late minutes in the game, seemingly to boost his confidence, and his viral slam over Coach Mark Few’s son may have helped with this. A bounce-back performance against another tough opponent could work wonders for Edgecombe as he warms up for the rest of the season.
Arkansas
Boogie Fland | Guard | 6'2" | 175 lbs | Freshman
Boogie Fland had a stellar preseason and looks to carry this momentum into his first marquee matchup against another ranked opponent. He is an extremely quick and smooth guard who looks ready to run the show for the Razorbacks. Playing alongside proven upperclassmen could either help or hurt his productivity, but this first real test should give an idea of how he will be used as the season ramps up.
Sunday, Nov. 10
Michigan @ Wake Forest | 12 p.m. CT | Greensboro, NC
Michigan
Danny Wolf | Forward | 7'0" | 250 lbs | Junior
Danny Wolf had an impressive debut for Michigan in a lopsided victory over Cleveland State, where he finished with 19 points, 13 rebounds, two assists, three steals and three blocks. He is a do-it-all forward with good size and mobility. As the game shifts toward outside shooting big men, Wolf has an opportunity to continue showcasing his versatility as he faces his first real test against Wake Forest.
Wake Forest
Hunter Sallis | Guard | 6'5" | 185 lbs | Senior
Hunter Sallis returned to Wake Forest after a remarkable junior season, and despite struggling in their first game against Coppin State, he seems poised to bounce back in this matchup. His scoring ability is proven, but he has appeared more focused on playmaking for others, as evidenced by his team-high five assists in their season opener. He has the potential to be one of the first upperclassmen selected in this draft and may look to prove why against a tougher opponent.
Arizona State @ #6 Gonzaga | 4 p.m. CT | Spokane, WA
Arizona State
Joson Sanon | Guard | 6'5" | 195 lbs | Freshman
Joson Sanon is regarded as one of the more intriguing guards in this year’s freshman class. He finished his debut against Idaho State with 11 points, three rebounds and three assists, while converting 4-of-9 from the field and 2-of-5 from deep. His early-season effectiveness will be clearer in this matchup, as he faces one of the country’s toughest defenses in Gonzaga. If he can get into a rhythm from behind the arc, Sanon could quickly burst onto the scene and climb draft boards.
Gonzaga
Michael Ajayi | Forward | 6'7" | 228 lbs | Senior
Michael Ajayi joined Gonzaga after a very impressive junior season at Pepperdine and seems to have carried over his effectiveness in their blowout victory over Baylor. He added nine points, eight rebounds and a block while serving as the Bulldogs’ sixth man. Ajayi can do a little bit of everything, and as he continues to gain comfort with his new team, his production could increase and solidify him as one of the more versatile upperclassmen in the 2025 NBA Draft.
