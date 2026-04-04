NBA Draft Prospects to Watch in Illinois vs. UConn

Tonight, third-seeded Illinois is set to face off against second-seeded UConn, offering a top-tier matchup laden with 2026 NBA Draft prospects.

The 2026 draft cycle has fully lived up to the hype, with three No. 1-level prospects, a loaded next tier and depth throughout. Both Illinois and UConn play into that, offering several players each that could hear their names called on draft night.

Here are the top draft prospects to watch in Illinois vs. UConn tonight:

Keaton Wagler, Guard/Wing

Wagler is far-and-away the top prospect in the game, having put together a truly stunning season with the Ilini.

He came in as a relatively unknown four-star, and has made his presence known in each game since, averaging 17.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists on 45% shooting. His draft case is largely built around his size at 6-foot-6, hit shooting ability at 41% from three, and his ability to handle and pass.

He’s all but locked himself into a top-10 spot, and further success could cement him as high as No. 5.

David Mirkovic, Forward

A 6-foot-9 freshman, Mirkovic has gone somewhat under-the-radar at Illinois, seeing statistical success and winning impact for one of the best teams in the country.

The forward has averaged 13.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 49% overall, 38% from three and 76% from the line. His game isn’t built around athleticism, and he needs to touch up his defense, but he’s clearly a connective offensive player with tons of skill and shooting ability.

There’s no guarantee Mirkovic comes out this year, though teams could chance a pick on him in the late-first or early-second round. Regardless, more time under the spotlight in the Final Four certainly isn’t a bad thing for Mirkovic.

Braylon Mullins, Guard

Over the last week, Braylon Mullins has been known as the player who hit the biggest shot of the tournament — potentially the biggest in years. Though he’s put together a draft-worthy case all season long.

Mullins came in as a five-star, and has averaged 11.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 43% overall and 33% from three. His efficiency has tapered off somewhat, though he still offers a projectable 3-point shooter on the wing.

Mullins is player that could benefit from both joining an NBA staff, or returning for another season, but he’ll certainly test the waters.

Alex Karaban, Forward

At first glance, Alex Karaban doesn’t look like a bonafide draft pick, but his resume and impact speaks for itself. A two-time champ already, another Final Four berth in his pocket and a potentially helpful NBA skillset.

He can shoot at 6-foot-8, and generally offers a complimentary set of skills such as rebounding, passing and more.

Karaban could very well be chosen in the 2026 NBA Draft’s second round, especially if he earned a third collegiate title in four years.

Honorable mentions: Tarris Reed Jr., Center; Andrej Stojakovic, Guard; Tomislav Ivisic, Forward; Zvonomir Ivisic, Forward;