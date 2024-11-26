NBA Draft Prospects to Watch on Tuesday, Nov. 26
Tonight, 11 ranked teams will play in a loaded college basketball slate, with dozens more unranked teams facing off, too.
As with any season, NBA Draft prospects are continuing their seasons in hopes of raising their stocks for next June.
Here are several prospects to watch in tonight’s slate:
The Duke Trio
The Duke Blue Devils — armed with the freshmen trio of Cooper Flagg, Khaman Maluach and Kon Knueppel — are set to face their toughest test of the season in No. 1 Kansas tonight at 8 p.m. CT.
The team has suffered just one loss this season, but has naturally been a bit disjointed in rolling out an all new roster.
The No. 1-ranked has a talented squad in their own right, with beaucoup’s of experience, and should offer some of the better tape for those evaluating the Blue Devils’ trio.
Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper, Rutgers
After suffering their first loss of the season, the Rutgers five-star duo of Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper will face their strongest team yet in Notre Dame.
Both players have showcased a wide range of skills, and seem to be backing up the fact they were the No. 2 and 3 prospects in the class behind Flagg.
Bailey will look to get back on track in the shooting department, and Harper will look to continue his success against the Fighting Irish.
Jase Richardson, Michigan State
A surprise to some in the draft hemisphere, Michigan State freshman guard Jase Richardson has seen a strong start to his collegiate career, averaging over nine points on 66% shooting overall and 50% 3-point shooting.
In a 5 p.m. CT matchup with an undefeated Memphis squad in the Maui Invitational, Richardson will look to continue his double-digit scoring streak.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.