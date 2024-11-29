NBA Draft: A Statistical Insight into Dylan Harper's Tremendous Start
Dylan Harper is off to a tremendous freshman season. The 6-foot-6, 215 pound primary ball-handler was playing well in his first five games as a Rutgers Scarlet Knight, but he's looked even better in his last two. These last two games have happened to be against tough opponents as well -- Notre Dame and Alabama in the Player's Era Festival.
Rutgers faced Notre Dame in their first test against a high-major team this past Tuesday. Harper did not disappoint, scoring 36 points to go along with six assists, one turnover, and six rebounds. The 6-foot-6 point guard went 10-16 from two (62.5%), two-for-six from three (33.3%), and 10-for-14 from the free throw line (71.4%).
Rutgers faced Alabama the next day, where Harper dropped 37 points to go along with two rebounds, two assists, four turnovers, and two steals. He went 11-16 (68.8%) from two, zero-for-three from beyond the arc, and 15-for-16 from the free throw line (93.8%).
Through seven total games, Harper is averaging 24.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 2.3 turnovers, one steal, and 0.3 blocks per game. He's converted 79% of his 58 total rim attempts, 29% of his non-rim twos (24 attempts), 28% of his 29 three point attempts, and 78% of his free throws (54 attempts). While his midrange and three-point shooting could improve, his efficiency at the rim has been impressive so far.
Additionally, Harper's creation for both himself and others has been on display this season, as he's been unassisted on 78.7% of his made field goals this season while assisting on an estimated 34.1% of his teammate's made field goals when he's on the floor.
Harper is also on track to hit my Productive Young Athlete query, a study that indicates that 78% of freshmen who hit three specific criteria play five-plus years in the NBA or are currently in the NBA. He's sixth out of all qualifying freshmen in Box Plus-Minus, an all-encompassing metric of a player's impact. Overall, Dylan Harper will likely be a top-five pick if he continues his level of play.
