NBA Draft: Rutgers, Penn State Set to Face Off in Prospect-Laden Showdown
Tuesday, Dec. 10, is loaded with interesting games, and one of the biggest matchups is between two unranked teams: Penn State and Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights are headlined by their two top-tier freshmen, Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey, who have had very different seasons in terms of how they impact games and scoring efficiency. Still, the flashes of their long-term potential are undeniable. Rutgers’ 5-4 record is a little discouraging, with losses to two ranked SEC teams, as well as Ohio State and Kennesaw State. A big bounce-back game tonight could be necessary. On the other side, Penn State sits at 8-1, with their sole loss coming against Clemson. The Nittany Lions are led by an upperclassman one-two punch of Ace Baldwin Jr. and Yanic Konan Niederhauser.
Let’s dive into these four prospects ahead of this evening’s game and prepare for the showdown, which is set to tip off at 6 p.m. CT:
Rutgers
Dylan Harper | Guard | 6’6” | 215 lbs | Freshman
Dylan Harper has made a case for being one of the most valuable prospects in the 2025 NBA Draft, with big scoring nights on a consistent basis this season. He is currently averaging 23.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists and one steal on shooting splits of 50.7%/31%/80.3%. Harper has scored 20 points or more six times this season, including back-to-back games against Notre Dame and Alabama, where he scored 36 and 37 points, respectively. His game is very well-rounded, and he looks like an NBA-ready prospect with impressive positional size, strong on-ball feel and a high level of versatility.
Ace Bailey | Wing | 6’10” | 200 lbs | Freshman
Ace Bailey has been one of the most highly touted players in this draft class, and while there are still glaring questions about his game, the flashes he has shown are very promising. He is currently averaging 17.9 points, six rebounds, 0.7 assists and 1.3 steals on shooting splits of 45.4%/36.7%/80%. His ability to score using his athleticism and fluidity has been impressive, but his tendency to settle for tough jumpers has caused some concern. Bailey has also been a very underwhelming distributor, but this was never considered a key part of his game, so only time will tell how much weight this will carry for NBA teams.
Penn State
Ace Baldwin Jr. | Guard | 6’1” | 190 lbs | Senior
Ace Baldwin Jr. has been an intriguing guard prospect since transferring from VCU to Penn State last season. He is currently averaging 15.1 points, three rebounds, 8.1 assists and 2.1 steals on shooting splits of 42.4%/37.8%/92.6%. Baldwin has improved every season of his collegiate career and has looked like one of the top guards in the Big Ten this year. His biggest question is his size, as he stands only 6-foot-1, but his on-ball creativity and two-way impact have been undeniable so far this season. Continuing to build on his productivity as they enter conference play could bode very well for his value at the next level, though he will need to focus on committing fewer turnovers.
Yanic Konan Niederhauser | Center | 7’0” | 250 lbs | Senior
Yanic Konan Niederhauser has had a breakout season so far after transferring from Northern Illinois. He is currently averaging 13.3 points, six rebounds, 0.8 assists and 1.8 blocks, showcasing eye-catching physical tools. He is a long and strong big man, and while his shooting mechanics are still a work in progress, he combines his big frame with high-level athleticism and a natural two-way feel. Whether it’s throwing down dunks or elevating to block shots, his explosiveness has been a highly coveted skill at the NBA level. If he can become a more consistent rebounder and continue making impactful plays on the interior, he could end up being a second-round pick and may follow a similar developmental path to ultra-athletic bigs like Jericho Sims.
