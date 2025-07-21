NBA Draft's Top Three Picks Showcase Star Potential in Summer League
This year, the top three draftees only played in two games each during their summer league campaigns. Rather than risk injury in exhibition play, the Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs, and Philadelphia 76ers decided to shut down their star prospects and prepare for the 2025-26 season.
Still, in their first taste of NBA action, Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper and V.J. Edgecombe displayed the star potential that has made them such heralded prospects.
Cooper Flagg
In his summer league debut, Flagg didn't have the outstanding performance many expected from him. He scored just 10 points while shooting 5-for-21 from the floor in a poor scoring effort. However, he made a big impact in other ways as the 6-foot-8 forward recorded 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals and a block as his well-rounded impact supported a Mavericks win.
The 19-year-old then turned up the scoring in his second showing, putting up 31 points on just 21 shots in a losing effort to Dylan Harper's Spurs. Across his two outings, Flagg showcased both his monstrous two-way potential and scoring potential as he once again backed up the hype surrounding him.
Dylan Harper
Harper's summer league debut came in the anticipated stand-off between his Spurs and Flagg's Mavericks. The 6-foot-5 guard couldn't quite match Flagg's production in this one, but he played well with his 16 points, 6six rebounds, two assists and two steals.
In his second showing, though, the former Rutgers guard showed off the offensive talent that makes him a potential star. He scored 16 points again, but really shined brightest in the clutch. He forced OT with an impressive slashing layup, making the most of the driving skills that should pose a problem for NBA defenses.
V.J. Edgecombe
Edgecombe came out with a mission in his summer league play. In Salt Lake City, he erupted for 28 points in his debut, accompanying it with 10 rebounds for a double-double. In this performance, the 6-foot-4 wing displayed the vision with his potential, as he scored from all over the court and made some plays defensively.
After dealing with a thumb injury, Edgecombe took a step back in his second game, but still made an impact with his 15 points, six rebounds, four assists, 3 steals and a block. His thumb injury ultimately sidelined him for the rest of the event, but in his limited minutes, Edgecombe showed off the two-way upside that intrigues the 76ers organization.