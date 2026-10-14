NBA Draft: Sayon Keita to Bring Youth, Upside to North Carolina

Sayon Keita is a 7-foot-1 big from FC Barcelona where shared the floor with some of the best young talent in the world, including Joaquim Boumjte Boumjte, Nikola Kusturica, Mohammed Dabone, Jan Cerdan and others. He comes to North Carolina this season playing under former NBA championship Head Coach Michael Malone, where he's destined to become a lottery pick.

Keita has all the tools to be the first center selected in the 2027 NBA Draft. In 2025, he won Best Defensive Player at the Top 100 camp. He's certainly raw, but there's a lot of room for improvement. This is a prospect that just started playing basketball in 2020, and seven years later he's projected to be a first round pick. That goes to show his rapid development over the years, which makes you wonder how high his ceiling could be.

Keita is a raw prospect, but he's a high level competitor. He runs the floor hard and consistently plays hard. The length and athleticism is absolutely there and you can tell he's trying to work on his game on the block, albeit still needing some work. A traditional rim-runner will be his absolute floor.

The skill demand on bigs is higher than ever. Teams will likely encourage Keita to continue to expand his game. If the offensive skill doesn't come around he will need to show versatility in other aspects. Can he switch onto guards? Can he hold his ground against heavier bigs? All are questions he'll have to answer.

At 7-foot, he's listed at 205, so he'll need to fill out his frame. But for him to have just picked up a basketball, and to be in this position, it speaks a lot to his athleticism and overall talent.

Neokils Avdalas, being amongst the best passers in the country, will help set him up for easy opportunities. In the NBA though, his ceiling will be maximized based on the guard plays he's given. We've recently seen Nicolas Claxton, Neemias Queta and Daniel Gafford have breakout seasons after playing with elite playmaking guards.

Every summer we see this archetype continue to get big paydays whether it's Mark Williams, Walker Kessler, Jalen Duren and others. Sayon's screening, rolling, dunking, and ability to make multiple efforts as a shot blocker, are all things that should be able to translate. His draft stock will simply depend on how much teams value rim runners.