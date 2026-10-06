Davis Fogle is expected to step into a featured role offensively for the Zags after coming off the bench last season for 29 games and only playing 16 minutes off the bench.

Fogle is an athletic 6-foot-7 wing that projects to potentially play four positions in the NBA. Being a four-star recruit, Fogle doesn't have the same high school pedigree as most high level prospects. He spent one year playing on the Nike EYBL circuit, for AZ compass in Arizona. During that season, he was widely regarded as the schools best prospect, even with Miikka Muurinen taking most of the publicity.

Fogle is an impressive mid-range scorer that can get to any spot he wants at will. Very rarely do players his size with his handle, bend and vertical pop. In his limited minutes he was in the 93rd percentile in self creation, 94th in isolation, and 88th as a pick-and-roll scorer.

He has a deep offensive bag that wasn't fully showcased in Gonzaga's system last year. After the loss of Graham Ike and Mario Saint- Suprey, Fogle will be tasked as the team's offensive engine. He will get the opportunity to tap back into his point guard background that we saw at the grassroot level.

Defensively, Fogle uses his length, size and athleticism to cause havoc in the passing lanes which lead to many transition opportunities where he lives above the rim. He recorded a 3.4% block rate as well as a 2.4% steal rate last season. I would expect him to have another strong defensive playmaking output. Davis, like most young players, could use added strength to his frame. As he continues to fill out, this is where I project him having the ability to play both forward positions.

Comparable players such as Dailyn Swain, just went No. 15 in a loaded 2026 draft after a similar breakout year for Texas. We've seen this scoring wing archetype work plenty in the NBA whether it be Aaron Wiggins or even Naji Marshall. Fogle could be taxed by his age considering he will be 21 on draft night.

Teams will always be tantalized by the younger 19, 20 and sometimes 18 year old freshman. With so much uncertainty with this draft class, I could see him going anywhere in the late lottery. The stars are aligned for Davis Fogle to have a breakout year on what looks like one of the best teams in the country.