Celtics vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Playoffs Game 6
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Don’t count the Philadelphia 76ers out just yet!
After a blowout loss in Game 4 with Joel Embiid back in the lineup, the Sixers were 11.5-point underdogs against the Boston Celtics in Game 5 on Tuesday night. However, they rallied – behind 33 points and eight dimes from Embiid – to beat the C’s by double digits and force a Game 6.
The Sixers are underdogs at home in Game 6, and it’s worth noting that Boston has been a better road team over the last five postseasons than a home team. However, the C’s success in this series has been directly related to their ability to shoot from beyond the arc:
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will aim to lead their team to a bounce-back showing on the road, where they are 2-0 against the spread in this series. The return of Embiid has given Philly another gear, but can it force a Game 7 after looking dead in the water in Game 4?
Since Boston is still +500 to win the NBA Finals it seems that oddsmakers are expecting the C’s to wrap things up on Thursday night.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite player prop and a betting prediction for this Eastern Conference battle.
Celtics vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Celtics -5.5 (-115)
- 76ers +5.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Celtics: -218
- 76ers: +180
Total
- 212.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Celtics vs. 76ers How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, April 30
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena
- How to Watch (TV): NBCSN/Peacock
- Series: Boston leads 3-2
Celtics vs. 76ers Injury Reports
Celtics Injury Report
- None to report
76ers Injury Report
- Joel Embiid -- probable
- Tyrese Maxey -- available
Celtics vs. 76ers Best NBA Prop Bets
76ers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Joel Embiid OVER 28.5 Points (-109)
Joel Embiid looked fully back in Game 5 against the Celtics, and he really turned things in the second half of that matchup when he stopped settling for 3-pointers.
Embiid finished with 33 points in Game 5, shooting 12-for-18 from 2-point range in nearly 39 minutes of action. He’s now taken 21 and 23 shots in his first two games back, and the former league MVP is clearly the focal point of the Philly offense.
Boston does not have an answer in the frontcourt for Embiid when he focuses on getting to the rim or his patented mid-range jumper, and I’d expect another heavy workload for him in Game 6.
Even in a rough Game 4, Embiid finished with 26 points. I think he’s a steal at this number in a win-or-go-home matchup on Thursday.
Celtics vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the C’s are a great bet to bounce back in Game 6:
How many times have we seen Boston shoot terribly in a playoff loss and then bounce back with a win?
Boston is 25-14 on the road in the playoffs since the 2020-21 season, and it covered this number in both road wins against Philly earlier in the series. Embiid is a factor – Boston doesn’t have a player that can match up with him – but the recipe for the Celtics is too simply shoot better than they did in Game 5.
The Celtics are shooting just 27.2 percent from deep in their two losses in this series and 41.6 percent from 3 in their wins. I expect a bounce-back showing from a Boston team that is 17-9 against the spread as a road favorite, posting an average scoring margin of +12.7 points in those games.
Philadelphia emptied the tank on Tuesday, playing Embiid a ton of minutes to force a Game 6. With a quick turnaround on Thursday, I think that favors Boston, which doesn’t need to play its “A” game to win this series.
Pick: Boston Celtics -5.5 (-115 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
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Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.Follow @peterdewey2