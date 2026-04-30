Celtics vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Playoffs Game 6

Don’t count the Philadelphia 76ers out just yet!

After a blowout loss in Game 4 with Joel Embiid back in the lineup, the Sixers were 11.5-point underdogs against the Boston Celtics in Game 5 on Tuesday night. However, they rallied – behind 33 points and eight dimes from Embiid – to beat the C’s by double digits and force a Game 6.

The Sixers are underdogs at home in Game 6, and it’s worth noting that Boston has been a better road team over the last five postseasons than a home team. However, the C’s success in this series has been directly related to their ability to shoot from beyond the arc:

Boston is 24-for-88 in its two losses in this series from 3, a 27.2% clip.



In the three wins, the Celtics are 60-for-144 – 41.6%.



That's the series so far. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) April 29, 2026

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will aim to lead their team to a bounce-back showing on the road, where they are 2-0 against the spread in this series. The return of Embiid has given Philly another gear, but can it force a Game 7 after looking dead in the water in Game 4?

Since Boston is still +500 to win the NBA Finals it seems that oddsmakers are expecting the C’s to wrap things up on Thursday night.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite player prop and a betting prediction for this Eastern Conference battle.

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Celtics -5.5 (-115)

76ers +5.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Celtics: -218

76ers: +180

Total

212.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Celtics vs. 76ers How to Watch

Date: Thursday, April 30

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena

How to Watch (TV): NBCSN/Peacock

Series: Boston leads 3-2

Celtics vs. 76ers Injury Reports

Celtics Injury Report

None to report

76ers Injury Report

Joel Embiid -- probable

Tyrese Maxey -- available

Celtics vs. 76ers Best NBA Prop Bets

76ers Best NBA Prop Bet

Joel Embiid OVER 28.5 Points (-109)

Joel Embiid looked fully back in Game 5 against the Celtics, and he really turned things in the second half of that matchup when he stopped settling for 3-pointers.

Embiid finished with 33 points in Game 5, shooting 12-for-18 from 2-point range in nearly 39 minutes of action. He’s now taken 21 and 23 shots in his first two games back, and the former league MVP is clearly the focal point of the Philly offense.

Boston does not have an answer in the frontcourt for Embiid when he focuses on getting to the rim or his patented mid-range jumper, and I’d expect another heavy workload for him in Game 6.

Even in a rough Game 4, Embiid finished with 26 points. I think he’s a steal at this number in a win-or-go-home matchup on Thursday.

Celtics vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the C’s are a great bet to bounce back in Game 6:

How many times have we seen Boston shoot terribly in a playoff loss and then bounce back with a win?

Boston is 25-14 on the road in the playoffs since the 2020-21 season, and it covered this number in both road wins against Philly earlier in the series. Embiid is a factor – Boston doesn’t have a player that can match up with him – but the recipe for the Celtics is too simply shoot better than they did in Game 5.

The Celtics are shooting just 27.2 percent from deep in their two losses in this series and 41.6 percent from 3 in their wins. I expect a bounce-back showing from a Boston team that is 17-9 against the spread as a road favorite, posting an average scoring margin of +12.7 points in those games.

Philadelphia emptied the tank on Tuesday, playing Embiid a ton of minutes to force a Game 6. With a quick turnaround on Thursday, I think that favors Boston, which doesn’t need to play its “A” game to win this series.

Pick: Boston Celtics -5.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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