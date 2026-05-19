NBA Draft Scouting Report: Texas' Wing Dailyn Swain

Texas’ wing Dailyn Swain has long been a solid collegiate contributor, dating back to two seasons with Xaiver. But he saw a third-year breakout with the Longhorns, putting himself firmly on the 2026 NBA Draft map in the process.

Swain is a true wing, confirmed to be standing at 6-foot-6-and-a-half at the draft combine, with a wingspan at 6-foot-10. He weighs 211 pounds, and has a standing reach of 8-foot-8-and-a-half. He helped Texas push into the NCAA Tournament, making the Sweet 16 in averaging 17.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game on the season.

Swain’s translatable NBA strengths include his slashing, handling and creation, defensive play-making and upside, and positional rebounding and passing.

Strengths:

Slashing

Swain’s most translatable offensive skill is his slashing, using his combination of physical tools and athletic skills to pressure the rim and finish efficiently. His 17.3 points per game largely came by way of his slashing ability, with 66% of his points off field goals coming at the rim.

Swain has a pretty potent blend in terms of attacking the paint. He has size and length, speed and quickness, vertical and horizontal athleticism in terms of leaping and elasticity, hip flexibility. He’s not top-tier explosive, but has a lot of coordination and athletic control, with tons of wiggle as a handler.

His driving and finishing also just feels replicable and translatable to the NBA in tons of ways: he can muscle through contact, play off two feet, shows a lot of general touch with a gracious finishing package. There’s just a ton to like about his downhill game.

As a whole at the rim, Swain shot a great 63% on 236 total attempts, finishing 60% on layups and 93% on dunks, where he finished 25-for-27 on the season. All of those are great marks considering the volume with which he was getting downhill.

Given his size and athleticism, Swain was obviously at his best in transition, using space in the open floor to carve his way to the basket. It was his most prolific and effective play-type, having scored 1.2 points per possession on 59% shooting.

As we’ll get into, his handling is a real plus to his game, and that made his spot-up driving really viable as well. He shot a blistering 73% on spot-up 2-pointers, attacking closeouts with tenacity. He also shot 74% while cutting on limited attempts, though there will be obvious upside here given NBA spacing and star gravity.

There will be some questions about Swain as a true three-level scorer, but there should be few worries about the first level.

Handling and Creation

In tandem with that, Swain’s ablity to handle the ball and create for himself was also on display with Texas, with him not only getting to the rim in an off-wing capacity, but also utilizing a guard-adjacent skillset on the ball.

One aspect we’ve not yet touched on in great detail, but absolutely plays into Swain’s slashing, is his ball-handling, which borders on guard-like with his ability to keep it close and pair dribble-moves together. He can crossover to either side, snake dribble, spin with the ball in-hand, change directions lightning quick in addition to herky-jerky pace. And once he’s gained separation, his blend of athletic tools and touch around the rim make him a threat to finish consistently.

There’s still some pathway toward improvement in terms of handling, as he’s prone to getting loose at time, and he’s still very much figuring out how to pair his overall tools to his role. But ultimately, his handling relative to wings is very good.

In turn, this made Swain one of the better wing creators in college basketball, with Texas using him on the ball to create his own offense. His second most-prolific play-type was as a 6-8 pick-and-roll handler — where he shot 49% overall, good for .95 points per possession on 163 possessions.

Additionally, while it was on lesser volume at 74 possessions on 36 games played, Swain was truly incredible as an isolation player, shooting 54% overall, and a whopping 60% from two. He finished at 1.2 points per possession, with an effective field goal percentage of 58%. Just really, really absurd numbers for a wing.

As a whole, 82% of Swain’s rim attempts were unassisted, which ranks in the 99th percentile of unassisted rim attempts per 100 possessions per Draftballer.

If all of these numbers are foriegn to you, just know that you can give the basketball to Dailyn Swain, and there’s a pretty high chance of good things happening. He can overpower smaller players, slide by bigs, use craft and skill, all at a size and position perfectly suited to slide into the middle of a lineup.

Defensive Play-Making and Upside

With his very same combination of tools and athleticism, Swain also projects to be a difference-maker on the defensive end, able to fan out and guard on the perimeter and make plays.

His ranginess is the real winner here, helping to cover ground, fluidly slide and change directions, with the flexibility to manuever in tight spaces around the court.

Swain has now averaged 1.6 steals per game for the last two seasons, posting an elite steal percentage of 3.2 in his sophmore year at Xavier, and 2.9 over the last season with Texas. He’s much better in the lanes and racking up deflections than blocking shots and contesting, leading to lesser block numbers overall. Across the last two seasons, he’s posted a defensive-box-plus-minus of 3.7, which isn’t bad, but does point to some of the smaller issues we’ll touch on later.

Swain’s affinity gobbling up steals and deflections, and making life tough in the gaps and lanes is real. He’s hawkish in looking for the ball, sometimes to his detriment while guarding off-ball. He’s got very useful hands, moreso using them to swipe and poke at the ball than anything.

Swain has not yet unlocked consistently awesome, all-containing point-of-attack defense, but given his fluidity and instincts for play-making, the vision is there with less offensive workload. And there’s plenty of on-ball tape where he’s active, locked in and competitive. At his peak, he should be able to guard across multiple positions, quite easily one through three.

Swain has all the athletic tools and instincts in his aresenal to project real upside down the line, with play-making and passing lane impact already in his back pocket. And that’s a pretty great combination for a wing with his blend of scoring tools.

Positional Rebounding and Passing

In addition to pretty solid two-way ability on the wing, Swain also offers real role-player plusses in terms of both rebounding and passing the ball, especially relative to his size and position.

At 7.5 boards per game, 5.8 defensive and 1.7 offensive, Swain is a legitimately helpful rebounder, considering you can play him alongside two interior players. He posted a great rebounding percentage of 13.6, including 20.6% on the defensive glass, where his ranginess allowed him to pick up a few more than normal. He ranks around the 80th percentile as a defensive-rebounder for his position among potential draftees.

Swain actually led Texas in both rebounds per game and total rebounds, seeing a two-rebound boost per game despite becoming a 1A scorer, which is impressive from a motor standpoint.

Swain also led the Longhorns in assists, using a blend of simple ball-moving, as well as capitilizing on self-created advantages. He averaged 3.6 per game to 2.7 turnovers, good for 129 to 96 in total and a 1.3 assist-to-turnover ratio. He finished with an assist-percentage of 21, again solid for his position and affinity attacking.

Swain doesn’t boast the flashiest passing arsenal, still very much learning the ins and outs of being a potent creator. But he quickly became consistent in finding the readily available open play.

His handling and ability to pressure the rim lend itself to drawing lots of defensive attention, which he was able to take advantage of in simple swing passes, post entries, quick perimeter or interior feeds out of the pick and rolls, and more. He especially seems to have a connection with bigs, likely making for some interesting pick-and-roll wrinkles in the NBA.

Swain isn’t the quickest-processing or most accurate passer and play-maker. He doesn’t boast S-tier touch, and there were plenty of overzealous moments, or times when he found himself caught in the paint with few options.

But he certainly has enough juice to continue his upward trend, as well as project as a positive in the NBA. Even while playing in a more refined role at Xavier, he was able to boast positive assist-to-turnover ratios, and should have a floor of ball-moving and unselfishness.

Areas of Improvement:

Shooting

Far and away Dailyn Swain’s biggest area of improvement will be his shooting, which he’s taken strides in through college, but it remains pretty lackluster both efficiency and volume-wise.

This season, Swain hit 32 triples across 36 games, shooting 2.6 per game and hitting on 34%. The volume alone leaves a lot to be desired at just two-and-a-half taken, and 34% isn’t massively conducive to future sharpshooting either. Given his paint-touching ability, defenses frequently sagged off Swain to allow for the less effecient shot. So those numbers already have poorer defense baked in.

Still, Swain’s seen growth already, having started his college career out at 15% 3-point shooting on less than one per game.

The primary issue at this point is the form — there is a pretty gnarly hangup somewhere along the way that stops it from being one fluid motion. I’m not shot doctor, but I’d be pretty surprised if there isn’t a few seasons worth of work to be done, if not a major overhaul.

That also raises questions about Swain’s off-ball impact. He’ll of course be able to get out in transition, but half-court offense could be harder to come by if Swain can’t properly space the floor, which would cause a domino affect on clean team offense as a whole.

Swain does seem to have the requisite touch needed elsewhere to continue his upward trend shooting from deep. His consistent 82% free throw mark on increasingly higher volume through three seasons is also really great, signaling that a breakthrough could be coming at some point.

Additionally, he did shoot 40% on unguarded catch-and-shoot threes, albeit on limited volume, pointing to the spaced out NBA and better offense potentially helping out.

Defensive Consistency

Despite coveted tools on the defensive end, Swain’s pure output and motor wasn’t always as consistent as NBA teams will likely want.

Swain’s added offensive workload was likely the explanation with Texas, which is a fair point given he led the team in points, rebounds, assists and was relied on to create offense often. But NBA teams will be reliant on Swain being locked in the vast majority of the time on the wing energy and effort-wise.

Increased off-ball awareness while trying to ball-hawk will be big. There’s some easily taken-advantage of lapses, where he won’t double with real aggresiveness, or times where he’s taken out of the play via screens, or sometimes just hanging around in no man’s land.

And all this isn’t to say that Swain isn’t still an impactful defender, it’s clear he still made a positive impact at Texas. But in seeing the great defensive flashes — where he’ll slide his feet, slip past screens, absorb contact and poke the ball — it’s hard not to want it 100% of the time.

Outlook:

Swain offers one of the more interesting gambles in the 2026 draft class — a player with infusions of both star-power and helpful role player abilities with his slashing, creation, defensive up-side and ancillary skills. But there’s also throughlines to some bad outcomes, if the shooting doesn’t come around, if the defense doesn’t find a consistent spot.

Those hopeful in the shooting blossoming, and his ability to blend between creator and unit-helper could look to him as high as the late-lottery, but there’s a chance that his woes cause him to slip into the middle of the first round.

Some fits that can best maximize his lesser skills inlcude the Miami Heat, Memphis Grizzlies and the OKC Thunder, who all have late-lottery or mid-first picks.

Range: Late-Lottery to Mid-First

Role: Two-Way Slashing Wing, Utility Wing

Impact: Starter Upside, Rotation

Swing Skills: Strength, Efficiency

Teams: Heat, Grizzlies, Thunder