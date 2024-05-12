NBA Draft: Spurs Land No. 4 and No. 8 Overall Picks
At the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery Sunday afternoon, 14 teams learned where they’d be selecting in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft.
The Spurs were among those teams, coming away with No. 4 and No. 8 overall selections.
The team seemed to use all their lottery luck last year, jumping to No. 1 overall to land the most coveted prospect in years: Victor Wembanyama, who won the 2023-24 Rookie of the Year Award. Now, the team is tasked with surrounding the generational player with a talented core.
In 2023-24, San Antonio finished 22-60, failing to capitalize on Wembanyama’s talents just yet. Still, the season yielded just over a 10% chance at picks No. 1 through No. 4, and a notable 27% chance at No. 7.
While most draft experts are near-consensus that this year lacks less of a punch near the top, the team will still have the opportunity to select from a variety of talented prospects.
Now, prospects will take to the NBA Draft Combine to showcase their measurements, skills and basketball knowledge. The 2024 NBA Draft will be the first ever two-day event, beginning at 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday, June 26 and concluding with the second round on Thursday, June 27.
You can reference Draft Digest’s most recent big board here.
