NBA Draft: St. John's Prospects Standout in Win Over Creighton
On Sunday, Feb. 16, St. John’s defeated Creighton 79-73, avenging their early-conference play loss to the Bluejays. This win increased the Red Storm’s conference lead to two games while also providing promising looks at three intriguing prospects. St. John’s used this game as a bounce-back opportunity after a loss to Villanova that snapped their ten-game winning streak.
Let’s dive into St. John’s three standout NBA draft prospects and how they stood out in last night’s matchup against Creighton.
RJ Luis Jr. | Wing | 6’7” | 215 lbs | Junior
RJ Luis Jr. has emerged as St. John’s most compelling prospect this season due to his wide variety of skills and positional size. He finished this game with 23 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block. While he did struggle to score efficiently, shooting 35.3% from the field, his nonstop motor and willingness to battle physically allowed him to make an impact all over the floor. He tied a career-high for rebounds and consistently showcased impressive on-ball defense, which has steadily played a key role in increasing his draft value in conference play.
Kadary Richmond | Guard | 6’6” | 205 lbs | Senior
Kadary Richmond is one of the most versatile guards in the Big East and has led his team in assists in ten of his last 12 games. Against Creighton, Richmond provided 19 points, ten rebounds, three assists, four steals and one block. His defensive effectiveness and versatility have been on full display as of late, as this was his 13th consecutive game with multiple steals and his fifth game with at least one block across his seven most recent games. He has good size, length and on-ball feel, which has helped raise his potential translatable versatility at the next level.
Zuby Ejiofor | Forward | 6’9” | 240 lbs | Junior
Zuby Ejiofor has been one of the Big East’s most impactful interior presences throughout this season and continued to make his impact felt against Creighton. He finished with 18 points, nine rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block. Ejiofor did a great job of competing physically with Creighton’s Ryan Kalkbrenner and showcased how effective he can be as both a primary and help defender near the rim. His five assists set a career-high, and his nine rebounds helped to keep him among the Big East’s top rebounders, as he currently ranks third in the conference.
