NBA Draft: Syracuse's Donnie Freeman Offers Bright Spot in Team's Rough Start
Despite the Syracuse Orange getting off to a disappointing start this season, freshman forward Donnie Freeman has been a bright spot. He was a highly regarded recruit due to his rare combination of size, mobility and two-way potential. Currently sitting at 5-6 and having lost every game against power-conference opponents, Syracuse has placed a major emphasis on Freeman after losing star guard J.J. Starling to a hand injury. Whether or not the team finds success as a whole, continuing to receive strong play from Freeman could keep NBA teams extremely interested in him as we approach the 2025 NBA draft.
Let’s take a closer look at Freeman’s push toward the top of draft boards while consistently being asked to increase his productivity.
Through his first 11 games of the year, Freeman has averaged 13.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.4 blocks, with promising shooting splits of 50.9%/32.1%/83.3%. He did not enter this season with expectations of being a high-level scorer, but he has quickly adjusted his play over the last five games, where he has averaged 15.4 points. This most recent stretch has taken him out of his comfort zone, but the flashes he has shown in terms of adjustment have been extremely promising.
In his final game, playing alongside Starling against Cornell, Freeman looked like he was starting to find his rhythm. He finished this outing with an impressive stat line of 23 points, 12 rebounds and three assists. His ability to excel as a secondary player was on full display, but this did not last long as he was soon needed to increase his productivity moving forward.
Arguably the most impactful player for the Orange at this point, Freeman has done a better job of scoring, with 20 points against Notre Dame and 24 points against Albany. While the team's potential has looked bleak as they have progressed through the season, Freeman has not only gained confidence as a scorer, but he has also used his length and mobility to make impacts all over the floor.
With his season-high 24 points coming in a 102-85 victory over Albany, this was easily one of the most telling prospect games he has had so far. Not only was the scoring outburst notable, but how he generated these points was also the biggest talking point. He connected on 4-of-4 attempts from deep, which was his season-high in attempts. The mechanics looked consistent and very promising, though still not flawless. He does a great job of elevating and using a high release point to get these shots off over late closeouts, but he can sometimes get into his shots a little slowly. Continuing to work on his form and making it smoother will definitely be seen as a swing skill this year. If it becomes a more consistent weapon, the sky's the limit for how early he hears his name called in the 2025 NBA draft.
While the increased offensive role is obviously very impressive, he is still primarily viewed by most as an upside swing. His mobility, length and defensive versatility bode extremely well for his long-term potential, and showcasing them on a more consistent basis could drastically change conversations around him as the season progresses.
