NBA Draft: Syracuse Forward Donnie Freeman Brings Elite Versatility Into His Freshman Season
Donnie Freeman is a very young prospect and one of the most versatile defenders in the incoming freshman class. While his game is still somewhat raw overall, his physical tools and play style seem to be a perfect fit for Syracuse. The defensive upside that Freeman brings to the table is near the top of the 2025 class and could lead to him being selected in the lottery.
As a 6-foot-10 forward with high-level fluidity, Freeman can make a solid impact as early as day one. He has impressive lateral and vertical athleticism. While he does get overly aggressive at times, getting the defensive system of Syracuse figured out early could be a key to unlocking his one-and-done potential. The long wingspan of Freeman combined with his timing while challenging at the rim makes him a dangerous rim protector regardless of the level of competition he is playing with. He may be overpowered by back-to-the-basket big men in college, but the agility-based defense will be valuable on all levels.
He can be effective on the interior regardless of whether he is the primary defender or helping off-ball. Even though he does not have a strong frame, he has wiry strength and plays with physicality on both ends. The strength aspect is one portion of his game that will surely be a point of emphasis for improving before his freshman year at Syracuse. It will be interesting to see how he is used, but he will more than likely serve more as a forward than a center. If he is forced into switches, Freeman can hold his own against quicker opponents. He should eventually be able to hang with most wings but may struggle at times during his freshman year due to this still being somewhat new to him. All-in-all, Freeman will make an impact for the Orange, but exactly where that impact is felt is still in the air.
On the offensive end, Freeman boasts a wide variety of skills. When scoring the ball, he can attack from all three levels. He uses his long strides and smooth movements to slice through defenses on his way to the rim. He also has shown his ability to hit pull-ups and fades in the midrange. This shooting upside is extremely valuable for a player of his size, and while it still has room to improve, it should be effective early on. He shot right at 30% from deep during his senior year of high school, so this could become a viable addition to his game as he continues working to improve during his freshman season. The form is promising for long-term growth, but freshman shooting slumps are common and should not raise too much concern if Freeman faces them.
One aspect of Freeman’s game that is not extremely present yet but has appeared in flashes is his connectivity as a passer. He has good vision for cutters and relocating shooters, as he is able to make quick decisions out of the high post. His assist numbers will more than likely not be eye-catching, but being able to make the correct reads would stand out to teams. Freeman has gravity when playing within the perimeter and should be able to make plays for others while the focus shifts to him.
Freeman has one of the highest upsides of any prospect in the 2025 draft class, but still has a long road ahead of him to solidify a spot in the first round. He has the tools and versatility to make a major impact on both ends of the court but may take some time to reach this potential. Regardless, his freshman season will be very interesting to monitor during this upcoming year for Syracuse.
