NBA Draft: Syracuse Takes on No. 3 Tennessee in Key Matchup
While today does not feature any ranked matchups, one of the most high-powered games is between Syracuse and No. 3 Tennessee. The Volunteers have had a remarkable start to the season, sitting at 7-0, which includes double-digit wins over Louisville, Virginia and Baylor. Syracuse currently sits at 4-2 with single-digit losses to both Texas and Texas A&M. Each of these rosters have intriguing names to know ahead of the 2025 NBA draft, and players on both sides will surely be looking to showcase their skills in one of the biggest games of the day. Let’s take a look at the top prospects on each side of this matchup and what makes them so intriguing.
Syracuse
Donnie Freeman | Forward | 6’9” | 205 lbs | Freshman
Donnie Freeman has had an impressive freshman season so far, despite struggling with efficiency at times. Through his first six games, Freeman has averaged 12 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks. What makes him such an intriguing prospect is his fluidity at his size and the rare feel off-ball for a lengthy forward. His defensive tape looked very promising prior to joining Syracuse, and it seems like only a matter of time before this becomes a consistent factor.
J.J. Starling | Guard | 6’4” | 206 lbs | Junior
J.J. Starling has gotten off to a very strong start to the season and is building on his previous two seasons, where he averaged 11.2 and 13.3 points per game, respectively. He has looked like a star so far, currently averaging 19.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, three assists and 0.5 steals. Starling has shown up in big moments for the Orange, scoring from all three levels and using creativity off-ball and out of pick-and-roll situations to generate open looks for both himself and his teammates.
Tennessee
Chaz Lanier | Guard | 6’4” | 199 lbs | Senior
Chaz Lanier has looked like the best player on one of the best teams in the nation so far. He is averaging 17.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals and one assist through his first seven games. Lanier has played extremely efficiently, with shooting splits of 46.9%/49.1%/87.5%. Despite being an older prospect, his ever-expanding offensive game is very promising, and continuing this level of productivity would make it highly feasible for him to hear his name called in the upcoming draft.
Igor Milicic Jr. | Forward | 6’10” | 225 lbs | Senior
Igor Milicic Jr. has great touch from all over the court and has wasted no time in making his impact felt after transferring from Charlotte. He currently averages 12.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocks, with shooting splits of 61.4%/33.3%/76.5%. His versatility on offense looks like a perfect fit for today’s NBA, and if he can improve his interior defense instincts, he will have a strong chance to quickly rise up draft boards.
