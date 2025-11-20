NBA Draft: The Top Prospect Performances from Last Night

The 2026 NBA Draft class is off to a blazing hot start, with the top tier of players leading the charge.

Players like Cameron Boozer, AJ Dybantsa, Caleb Wilson and more are earning their way into headlines, but the next group and beyond has been similarly spectacular.

Wednesday night had a host of great college games, including No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 3 UConn, as well as No. 11 Alabama vs. No. 8 Illinois.

Here were some of the top prospect performances from Wednesday night’s slate of college basketball games:

Koa Peat, Arizona

Peat and Arizona have made a habit of taking down college basketball’s top dogs, beating defending champion Florida earlier in the season, and outlasting No. 3 UConn on Wendesday night.

At 6-foot-8 with a strength-based game, Peat’s been one of the highlights of the Wildcats’ season, and he continued that against the Huskies. He went for 16 points on 50% shooting overall, adding 12 rebounds, three assists to just one turnover and two blocks.

Peat’s now averaging around 16 points per game on the season, and is rapidly climbing draft boards with his physicality and winning impact.

Arizona freshman Koa Peat in a road win against No. 3 UConn:



16 PTS | 7-14 FG | 12 REB | 3 AST | 2 BLK pic.twitter.com/iBCtgcu8cQ — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) November 20, 2025

Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

Yaxel Lendeborg was one of, if not the top transfer in college basketball, having seen a blazing few seasons with UAB. Despite that, he’s seen a slow start with Michigan, failing to play big minutes or put up big numbers.

Against Middle Tennessee on Wednesday night, he finally showed what many Wolverine fans have been waiting for, going for 25 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, two steals and block in a blowout win.

Yaxel Lendeborg tonight:



25 PTS

12 REBS

9-12 FG

2-5 3PT



The Preseason All-American puts up his best performance for @umichbball so far 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0IDgfLYUCs — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) November 20, 2025

The 6-foot-9 senior has seen an ascendant rise through college basketball, hailing from JUCO play a few seasons ago. And now that he’s healthy, he’s primed for a big season with Michigan.

Neoklis Avdalas, Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech jumbo guard Neoklis Avdalas has been an early season standout so far, and while he didn’t see a perfect game against Bryant, he still showed what will eventually see his name called within the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft.

He scored just 11 points on 11 shots — shooting only 1-for-5 from beyond the arc — but he managed another five assists to just one turnovers in setting up his teammates.

Avdalas has now wished 29 total assists to just five turnovers across five games, showcasing genuine play-making in his time with the Hokies.

He’s shown the ability to score the ball, grabbing 33 points against Providence, and is certain to re-find that aspect soon.

Honorable mentions:

Andrej Stojakovic, Illinois — 26 points on 11-for-16 shooting

Labaron Philon, Alabama — 24 points, five assists

Elyjah Freeman, Auburn — 14 points, six rebounds, five assists, two steals, one block.