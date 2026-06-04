Who are the Three Most Underrated Defenders in the 2026 NBA Draft?

The 2026 NBA Draft has been a heavy topic of discussion with the 2025-26 NBA season nearly complete.

In a class with plenty of talent, multiple teams have the opportunity to make key additions heading into the 2026-27 campaign.

In what has been lauded as an impressive class since the start of the most recent college basketball season, plenty of prospects in this year's draft have garnered attention from observers.

Still, there are a handful of players with the potential to make a big impact at the next level who have flown under the radar.

Here are three unheralded 2026 NBA Draft prospects that could be impactful defenders early in their careers.

Toibu Lawal, Virginia Tech

As a senior, Lawal averaged 12.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 54.2% from the field and 25% from 3-point range.

At the NBA Combine, the London-born forward measured 6-foot-7-and-a-quarter without shoes, notching a 6-foot-10-and-a-half wingspan and weighing 214 pounds. Lawal also recorded a standing vertical leap of 40 inches and a max vertical leap of 45.5 inches, both of which were the highest at this year's combine.

Lawal's explosive athleticism and measurables make him a versatile defender who can guard multiple positions, which could be enough to earn the former VCU and Virginia Tech standout a spot in the second round.

Nate Johnson, Kansas State

After three years at Akron, Johnson spent his final NCAA season with the Wildcats.

As a senior in the Big 12, the former MAC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year averaged 12.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.2 steals per game while shooting 44.7% from the field and 40.8% from beyond the arc.

At the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, Johnson measured 6-foot-2-and-a-half with a 6-foot-7-and-a-half wingspan while weighing 217 pounds.

Ugonna Onyenso, Virginia

Onyenso turned in multiple eye-popping performances on defense as a senior, including 9 blocks against Duke and 8 blocks against NC State, both in the ACC Tournament.

The veteran big man averaged 6.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game as a senior, functioning as a solid rim protector on defense and play finisher on offense for the Cavaliers.

Onyenso measured 6-foot-11 without shoes at the NBA Combine, recording a 7-foot-4-and-three-quarters wingspan while weighing 236 pounds.

After stops at Kentucky, Kansas State and Virginia during his four-year college career, the former four-star recruit has the chance to be a second-round pick this summer.