NBA Draft: Three Things Cam Boozer Needs to Prove at Duke
Cam Boozer is widely projected to be one of the top picks at the 2026 NBA Draft, fighting for the No. 1 spot alongside Darryn Peterson and AJ Dybantsa.
Despite him already being a fairly complete player, he’ll need to prove plenty in his lone season at Duke.
Below are three things to watch out for as he makes his mark with the Blue Devils:
Physicality
At the preps level, Boozer did most of his work with his premier size and physicality, out-muscling his competition on the interior. While many don’t expect that part of his game to lessen at the college level, he’ll need to prove that it can carry over.
If Boozer can outshine his collegiate competition with strength, speed and a physical brand of play, NBA decision-makers won’t worry about his pro translation.
Few are worried about Boozer in relation to this area, but scouts seeing his physicality up close should cement him as a top prospect.
Shooting Consistency
Boozer has been a fairly proven shooter so far in his basketball career, extending out beyond the arc and firing at will in most games. He’s already show off clear touch and plenty of pro range, but the numbers will need to follow him to Duke.
Across 26 games with Columbus, he shot 40% on 4.4 attempts from beyond the arc, doing so both spotting up and seldomly creating himself.
He’s set to be an interior force, and proving his ranged game consistent would be a big feather in his cap versus both Peterson and Dybantsa. Both of his counterparts will be looking to do the same.
Positional Versatility
At 6-foot-9 with interior craft and a sturdy frame, Boozer shies more toward a frontcourt player — likely a modern power forward in the NBA. But his lone season at Duke could offer a year to show off his positional flexibility.
He should be able to thrive in mismatches against smaller forwards, or use his quicker pace to outmaneuver slow-footed bigs.
He won’t be sizing up or down often, but showing off his ability to play a more small-forward-esque role — or especially small-ball five — will help his draft stock.