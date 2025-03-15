Tre Johnson Shows Promise, Flaws in SEC Tournament
Texas, a team on the bubble to make the 2025 NCAA Tournament, has been the definition of up-and-down this season, with good wins over Kentucky, Texas A&M (twice), Missouri, and Mississippi State, but bad losses against Georgia (blowout loss on home floor), South Carolina (blowout loss), and several other instances of coming up short in important games throughout the season. The star of the show was, of course, unanimous five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson out of Link Prep, a freshman that led the SEC in scoring during the regular season. He was just the sixth-ever first-year player to do so and the latest since Alabama's Brandon Miller in 2022-23.
On March 14, against Tennessee in the third round of the SEC Tournament, Johnson faced arguably the best perimeter defender in the nation in the Vols' Jahmai Mashack, who played denial on Johnson throughout the game, keeping him out of the scoring column for the most part by simply not allowing him to get looks of any kind from the floor. He finished with just 11 points on the night as well as three turnovers as Mashack, as well as Jordan Gainey, stuck to the freshman and face-guarded him through much of the contest. Despite having a couple of impressive moments, including a contested three-point make, Johnson was, overall, a non-factor in a game where his presence was desperately needed.
Of course, part of the reason for Johnson's difficulties was that the Longhorns were playing their third game in as many days in the SEC Tournament, including a highly emotional and highly physical double-overtime war against rival Texas A&M the day before the Tennessee matchup. Had Texas not been so gassed, the result may have looked a bit different – Johnson may have been able to spring loose off of screens more easily and had more attempts from the floor, but the lack of on-court physicality inherent in exhaustion cost Texas not just a chance for an SEC Tournament Title, but possibly a chance to play in the NCAA Tournament as well.
While the season for the Longhorns would be considered a bust by most pundits and fans, it was no fault of Johnson's, as the freshman has averaged 19.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while shooting 43% from the field and 39% from three. There is no doubt these are NBA numbers, and given a better offensive team to work with, particularly, more consistent point guard play, Johnson will probably end up being a more efficient scorer at the professional level than he was in college.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.