NBA Draft: Tyon Grant-Foster's Keys To Success
After bursting onto the scene during last year’s March Madness, Grand Canyon’s Tyon Grant-Foster looks to continue showcasing his ability to stuff the stat sheet ahead of the 2025 draft.
He is somewhat between a guard and a wing, but his combination of size, skill, and athleticism makes him a standout talent. His athleticism is elite both laterally and vertically, which helps turn disruptions on the defensive end into easy transition opportunities. Despite his well-rounded game, Grant-Foster still has a few aspects that he will need to work on during the upcoming season.
The first key aspect of his game that will need to be a point of emphasis next season is his playmaking ability. While he typically runs the show as the primary ball-handler, Grant-Foster only averaged just over one assist during his 34 games played. He is a good passer, which can be seen quickly while watching his tape, but getting to a positive assist-to-turnover ratio would paint a much clearer picture of his ability to create for others at the next level. If he is able to make it to the NBA, he will likely serve as a secondary creator rather than a lead guard. He has a high basketball IQ and a great feel for the game, so the low assist numbers cannot fall solely on him; however, it would be a huge benefit for him if these numbers took a leap.
The second key aspect of his game to improve throughout the upcoming season is his outside shooting. Grant-Foster was a decent shooter last season, hitting 33% of his three-point attempts on a solid volume of just over four attempts per game. He primarily attempts threes off the dribble, which can be risky, but he will need to improve his ability to hit catch-and-shoot opportunities. He does not look completely comfortable taking these shots at the moment, but his fluidity and soft touch on pull-ups from midrange and from three provide a good foundation for improving his set shooting. He finds space easily while moving off-ball, so it really comes down to being able to take and make those shots consistently. His shooting form is solid; he has a high release point and does a great job of elevating above defenders. The only noticeable difference in his shooting form on set shots is a slight dip of the ball before elevating. This slows down his release and gives defenders more time to close out. Since the dip is not too extreme, this should be a relatively easy fix that should not take too long to correct.
The last aspect of his game that will need improvement comes on the defensive end. He is an impactful defender who consistently racks up blocks and steals, but he gets lost at times and is beaten backdoor due to playing overly aggressively. Averaging 1.7 steals and 1.5 blocks shows how impactful and versatile he is on that end by playing with a high level of aggression. His activity is rewarded with defensive stats, but failing to judge the correct moments for these plays can lead to easy looks for opponents. He excels mostly while defending off-ball but has the length and athleticism to be extremely switchable.
No prospect is perfect, and Grant-Foster is no exception, but these three small fixes could help turn him into one of the more excitingly versatile prospects in the 2025 draft class. He is older and has some health concerns, but he depends on his rare skill set to create a unique pathway into the NBA.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.