NBA Draft: UAB, Florida Atlantic's Matchup Highlighted Two Promising Prospects
On Sunday, Jan. 12, the UAB Blazers took on the Florida Atlantic Owls in an American Athletic Conference showdown, offering a promising look at two of the most polarizing mid-major prospects in this year’s draft. UAB’s senior forward, Yaxel Lendeborg, stole the show with another well-rounded outing, showcasing his versatility and two-way upside. On the other side, Florida Atlantic’s Baba Miller was less productive but displayed excellent flashes, offering hope for his long-term potential due to his unique blend of size and skill. As the Blazers walked away with an 81-76 win over the Owls, these two prospects seized the opportunity to highlight what makes them so intriguing as draft candidates.
Let’s take a closer look at these two players’ performances from last night and how their two-way impacts appeared promising.
Yaxel Lendeborg | Forward | UAB | 6’9” | 240 lbs | Senior
Yaxel Lendeborg has exploded onto the scene this season by bringing an extremely well-rounded game to both ends of the floor on a nightly basis. In this most recent showing against Florida Atlantic, he finished with 22 points, ten rebounds, seven assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 76.9% from the field, 50% from three and 33.3% from the free-throw line.
Offensively, he looked at his best in this game, attacking off the dribble before gathering with staggering strength and finishing with a soft touch. While he did not shoot well from deep in this game, he knocked down several mid-range jumpers after his defender sank to prevent drives. Lendeborg is also an impressive passer and demonstrated this skill by dumping the ball to bigs after drawing defensive shifts and regularly finding cutters for easy looks at the rim.
On the defensive end, Lendeborg continued to look very versatile as he stuck with smaller, quicker players. He used his strong frame and quick-twitch athleticism to challenge shots at the rim and battle for rebounds. His overall defensive impact, as seen throughout the season, remains promising and should play a significant role in how he is evaluated by NBA teams.
Baba Miller | Forward | Florida Atlantic | 6’11” | 215 lbs | Junior
Baba Miller had a strong showing against UAB. While his numbers did not necessarily stand out, his overall impact was undeniable. He finished the game with ten points, five rebounds, two assists and three blocks while shooting 5-of-11 from the field. Although he went 0-2 from three, he consistently made smart cuts for easy looks on the interior.
Offensively, he displayed several strong flashes while playing off the ball. Whether in half-court sets or transition, Miller was very active and leveraged his physical tools to finish over smaller defenders. He made smart reads when the defense got out of position, including one possession where he cut behind the defense to finish an alley-oop with a powerful two-handed dunk. He also showed great control when attacking off the dribble, gathering and finishing under control off two feet in the paint.
Defensively, Miller continued to showcase the effectiveness and versatility of his length across the floor. He recorded three blocks, including a chase-down where he pinned a layup after an opposing guard challenged him inside. Even when not blocking shots, his consistency in vertically contesting attempts allowed him to disrupt opposing offenses while avoiding unnecessary fouls. His fluid athleticism remains an incredibly intriguing long-term asset, appearing consistently on the defensive end.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.