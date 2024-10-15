NBA Draft: Villanova’s Eric Dixon Looks to Build on Previous Productivity
Productive forwards with well-rounded games consistently make noise leading up to NBA drafts. This year will be no different, as several players are set to return to school with hopes of building on their already impressive collegiate careers.
After being named a member of the All-Big East second team in 2023 and 2024, Eric Dixon enters the 2025 season with a clear path laid out for him to make another leap up draft boards. While Dixon appears somewhat caught between a four and a five at the NBA level, focusing on rounding out his game in his final year at Villanova could quickly change how he is viewed ahead of the draft. This article will examine his playstyle up to this point, as well as two aspects that, if improved, could significantly expand his draft range.
Eric Dixon is a physical forward with a solid frame at 6-foot-8 and 255 pounds, who has made a significant impact on both ends of the floor. His most translatable skill is his competitiveness; he plays with a high motor and regularly shows the willingness to sacrifice for his team’s success. He finishes well around the rim with both hands and competes for rebounds on both ends. Dixon is also an excellent connective passer, capable of creating open looks off quick decisions and designated hand-offs. Over his first four seasons, Dixon has consistently made improvements, but heading into his final season, rounding out his game will be crucial in how he is viewed by NBA teams.
The first aspect of his game that he will need to focus on this year is solidifying his three-point shooting. His year-to-year improvements indicate that this is a focal point of his offseason workouts. After shooting an eye-catching 48% from deep in his sophomore season, his percentages have dropped in the past two years, which seems to be due to an increase in volume.
Last year, Dixon made 35% of his attempts from deep while doubling his attempts per game from his sophomore season. His shooting mechanics have clearly improved throughout his college career and now look much smoother than at the start of his time at Villanova. Keeping his shot selection focused on catch-and-shoot threes could benefit not only his efficiency but also his translatability to the next level. Dixon has been a highly effective roll man throughout his career, but popping out of screens more often could unlock a new aspect of his offensive game and help keep the Wildcats' offense more spread than it has been in recent years.
Another area of Dixon’s game that could still improve is his effectiveness on the glass. He has averaged over six rebounds per game during the past three seasons, and despite not being a great vertical athlete, he uses his physicality to fight for position.
While he has impressed at times, increasing these averages closer to eight rebounds a night could bode well for his potential to compete on the glass at the next level. We have seen players who focus more on clearing out space for their teammates to secure defensive rebounds, like Steven Adams in Oklahoma City, find success in the NBA. While Dixon has been effective in this regard, his ability to grab-and-go suggests it may be more beneficial for him to become more aggressive in securing rebounds himself.
Whether or not he prioritizes grabbing rebounds, his impact on the interior is undeniable and should be effective regardless of the level at which he competes, but proving that he can dominate the boards would be advantageous.
Dixon is not a perfect prospect, but his potential to become a stretch-four is intriguing. Continuing to work on the aspects of his game mentioned above could highlight his potential and help him carve a path to becoming a plug-and-play backup early in his NBA career.
