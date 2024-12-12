NBA Draft: VJ Edgecombe Settling into Rhythm for Baylor
In late-November, Baylor hybrid VJ Edgecombe suffered a hamstring injury, which sidelined him for a few weeks. Prior to his missed time, the five-star recruit had shown off his athleticism and all-around game, but had yet to see shots go through the hoop at a consistent rate.
In two games back, though, he’s looked a new player.
Against Abilene Christian on Monday, Edgecombe shot a much-improved 6-for-9 from the field, only missing on attempts from beyond the arc. He totaled 14 points, six rebounds, three assists, four steals and a block in 30 minutes, signaling he felt just fine after missing time.
Today against Norfolk State, Edgecombe doubled down, scoring another 16 points on over 50% shooting, this time landing two of his five attempted triples. Again, the 19-year-old was able to stuff the stat sent, adding nine rebounds, four assists and three steals.
The tweener has already showed off his defensive versatility — averaging nearly four stocks per game across his first eight contests — and if his offensive game returns to what many thought it could be coming into the season, he’ll likely be a shoo-in as a top-five selection.
Baylor will have one more non-conference game against Arlington Baptist on Friday, Dec. 27 before crucial Big 12 play tips off. The Bears will first take on Utah, before one of its toughest matchup of the season against No. 3 Iowa State.
