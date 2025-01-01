NBA Draft: VJ Edgecombe Shows Off Offensive Skillset in Win
The 2025 NBA Draft class boasts what look to be a few complete prospects, able to impact the game in all facets already. But for the most part, the draft will function as it usually does, with front offices weaving through various prospects and skillsets in hopes of coming out with contributors.
While not a perfect prospect, Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe has shown enough to likely help NBA decision-makers question just how high his ceiling truly is. The highs include his athleticism and stocks numbers, while lows so far are his efficiency and ranged shooting.
On the season, he’s shot just under 41% overall and 29% from 3-point land, but that saw a boost with Tuesday’s performance against Utah.
Across just 25 minutes, Edgcombe scored 19 points on 6-for-10 shooting, hitting two of his four triples and all but one of his six free throw attempts. It was one of his more efficient outings with the Bears so far, and showed his wide range of offense on a good night.
Even more, he was still able to put on what is becoming a patented multi-steal game. The No. 25-ranked Bears were able to down the Utes, 81-56.
On the season, Edgecombe has bolstered his stats to 11.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.4 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game. As it stands now, all signs are pointing towards him being a top-10 pick on ’25 draft night.
