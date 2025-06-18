NBA Draft: Where Will Ace Bailey Land?
Rutgers star forward Ace Bailey has had some missteps in his pre-draft process so far according to sources like the Associated Press, declining workouts with several teams that are within his draft range. This decision has put his stock in jeopardy, as he was already a polarizing prospect due to efficiency issues and inability to either play make or put pressure on the rim.
The 6-foot-9 prospect averaged 17.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game last season while shooting 46% from the field, 35% from three, and 69% from the free-throw line. He did however average more turnovers (2.0) than assists (1.3) per game, lending itself to creation concerns against tougher competition in the NBA. He did also showcase defensive upside: 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals per game, ranking him first and third in each category for the Scarlet Knights, respectively.
Previously a near-lock for third-overall to the Philadelphia 76ers, Bailey's potential landing spot has changed as players like Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe, Texas wing Tre Johnson, and Duke wing Kon Knueppel are being projected to go ahead of him. Other teams in the mix may not need a player that provides the things he does. This begs the question – where does Bailey end up?
Many sources say that the Wizards could be an option for Bailey – Washington is a team that badly needs help on the offensive end, and for his limitations, he could find playing time early and would be projected for a bigger role there than he would in, say, Philadelphia. This was his primary issue with the 76ers drafting him, according to Jonathan Givony, who said Bailey was "unsatisfied with his search for a proven pathway to development."
Sam Vecenie of The Athletic mentioned that the ideal spot for Bailey would be to Utah at fifth overall. The Jazz are another team that badly needs scoring upside, and he could provide that given his ability to make tough, contested shots. Whether he lands in Utah or Washington, he will have his work cut out for him on a roster that badly needs an infusion of talent.
Overall, Bailey is a high-variance prospect that could take years to develop to his full potential. Teams will require patience during this process, but the flashes of production and possible 3-and-D ability make him still tantalizing to scouts. Wherever he does land, having a playmaking guard on the roster to pair with him will be a priority.