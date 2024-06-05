NBA Draft: Who Could Devin Carter’s Reported Lottery Promise be?
The 2024 NBA Draft is right around the corner, from now until the end of June the reports will come fast and furious each getting more intense and detailed than the last. Right now, the task is to try to figure out which of these reports are smoke screens and which will come to be on Draft night.
One of the latest reports comes via the Ringer's Kevin O'Connor as the draft expert says that Providence guard Devin Carter has received a lottery promise.
"League sources say that Devin Carter has received a promise somewhere in the lottery. Could that team be the Bulls? Carter would be a great fit next to Coby White as a lockdown defender who can thrive with or without the ball on offense. Plus, DeMar DeRozan could leave in free agency, where he would fit with the Clippers if Paul George were to sign elsewhere, so there’d be an immediate minutes void that Carter could fill," O'Connor said in his mock draft projecting Carter to the Bulls.
The 22-year-old is absolutely worthy of an NBA Lottery pick, with pro-ready tools that project to make him an All-Defensive caliber player with the ability to be productive offensively, there is a lot to like about the guard.
Should he truly have secured a draft night promise, who could it have been? While O'Connor speculates it might be the Windy City Cagers, two other squads make sense to have issued a pledge.
Memphis Grizzlies - Pick No. 9
While an ambitious pick on paper this high in the lottery, the Grizzlies are in a unique position. While they hold a top-ten pick, should they be fully healthy in the 2024-25 campaign they instantly etch their name back into contender status. Getting a pro-ready player to bolster their rotation would be a huge lift. Perhaps it could even free up the Beale Street Ballers to move on from Luke Kennard to sure-up other roster flaws.
Along with the on-the-court fit, Carter's father, Anthony, is a current Grizzlies assistant on Taylor Jenkins' staff.
Oklahoma City Thunder - Pick No. 12
Similar to Memphis, the Oklahoma City Thunder do not need to swing for the fences. A laced double in the gap would do wonders for an already 57-win ball club. Carter fits the Thunder's mold as a versatile two-way player who brings more juice than Jamba each and every night.
Carter is an elite rebounder as a guard which top executive Sam Presti pointed out is where the Thunder will need the most help cleaning up their rebound deficiencies despite conventional wisdom. Similar to 2023 lottery pick Cason Wallace, Carter is the type of player to instantly stick in Mark Daigneault's rotation.
Oklahoma City is also no stranger to the draft promise scene, in fact, many first look to the Bricktown boys when rumors of a commitment take place.
