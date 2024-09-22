NBA Draft: Who Needs Cooper Flagg the Most?
The 2025 NBA Draft is set to infuse the league with even more talent, starting with the top projected pick in Duke’s Cooper Flagg.
At 6-foot-9, Flagg has already gained a reputation as a worthy No. 1, with a two-way game that has NBA decision-makers already salivating. In practicing with the USA Select Team with and against current NBA-ers, the soon-to-be Blue Devil stood out as one of the best players on the floor.
Suffice it to say, several NBA teams will be looking to capture the Flagg at next year’s draft.
But what team could use his talents the most?
Most years, the No. 1 pick lands in the hands of a team that desperately needs talent in general. And within a few seasons, they’re helping that team hopefully compete at a high-level.
In the upcoming season, several teams are set to compete for top draft picks, and Flagg could help each and every one return to contention.
The Brooklyn Nets are the league’s newest rebuilding team, and many are projected them to land the NBA’s worst record. The Wizards are just a few picks into their own rebuild, and the Pistons have long been atop drafts in recent seasons.
For now, the freshly rebuilding Nets are likely the team that needs Flagg the most, as they don’t yet have a group of players that are locks to stay with the team for the long haul.
Regardless, Flagg is likely set to accelerate a number of NBA rebuilds as early as the 2026 season.
