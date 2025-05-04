NBA Mock Draft: Houston Rockets Bolster Offense
The NBA Playoffs are wrapping up the first round, all that is left to decide is two series, both in the Western Conference.
Sunday will mark the final day of Round 1, as the Houston Rockets play host to the Golden State Warriors in a decisive Game 7.
It was a road littered with obstacles to get here for the Rockets, going down 3-1 in the series with an offense that lacks firepower. Houston has been forced to grind out games offensively with a defense that is contention ready right this second.
The Rockets desperately need a go-to bucket getter and this offseason it should be at the top of its list of needs to address.
The 2025 NBA Draft offers the Houston Rockets an ability to bolster its roster, one good enough to earn the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference this season. Houston nets the No. 9 pick (pre-lottery) from the Phoenix Suns in a loaded 2025 NBA Draft.
This gives the Rockets a chance to add a go-to scorer in the latest NBA Mock Draft by Derek Parker, which he did with this selection, grabbing Texas Longhorn bucket getter Tre Johnson.
"[The Rockets] don't have that late game killer right now. They don't have that guy and they aren't going to get that guy from the draft...Here I am going to go with Tre Johnson, I feel It is too good a fit next to Sengun and next to on-ball guys in general. There is some overlap with guys on the roster like Jalen Green, I am going to be brutally honest ones I do not think should be on the roster next season...Next to Sengun, he would just can triples and mid-range jumpers for a decade. He is absolutely the best player available [in this mock]," Parker explained the pick.
This is a great pick for Houston and an ability to not only reset the clock on a guy like Green but with more upside as a scorer under.