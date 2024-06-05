NBA Mock Draft: Knicks Gamble Twice in First Round
The 2024 NBA Draft is fast approaching, and while many believe the Knicks could use their back-to-back first round picks in a trade, the team could also add prospects to its growing core.
In a recent NBA mock draft, I had the Knicks leaving with a few projects, rather than win-now players. You can find the full mock draft below:
At No. 24 and No. 25, New York selected Baylor guard Ja’Kobe Walter and French wing Tidjane Salaun, respectively. While many hoping the Knicks keep the picks are looking for win-now talent, a few gambles on future rotational players could be the better play.
At 6-foot-6, Walter is a true two-guard capable of filling it up from long-range, getting to the rim in simple but effective ways and playing capable defense with length. As a five-star Baylor freshman, he averaged 14.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists while shooting 38% overall.
Salaun is a raw 6-foot-9 wing with immense length, who showcases a variety of potential skills in both the scoring and defense departments, but who has yet to put anything together. In 33 games for Cholet of the LNB Pro A league, Salaun averaged 9.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals while shooting 37% overall.
The pair are undoubtedly projects, but that could work in New York’s favor.
The team is fresh off a postseason run, and barring injuries could’ve been staring at an Eastern Conference Finals appearance. Regardless of who they draft, there might not be rotational minutes up for grabs. That could work out in the team’s favor should they start on their development now and roll the two out in a few years.
Additionally, project-esque players hold their value for at least a few seasons, and are looked at as commodities in the trade market. If a team is looking to send a star to New York, they’d assuredly rather have two up-and-coming prospects than 23-year-old role players.
Regardless of who the Knicks pick, draft night 2024 is sure to be a wild one.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.