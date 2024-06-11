NBA Mock Draft: Philadelphia 76ers Grab Playoff Riser From Providence
The 2024 NBA Draft is right around the corner and the speculation, mock drafts and reports are flying off the shelve. In NBA Draft expert Derek Parker's latest NBA Mock Draft he made an interesting selection for the Philadelphia 76ers who are primed to be contenders next season.
Owning the No. 16 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the 76ers sights should be turned to making a selection that benefits the organization in the postseason. A ready-made contributor with a skill set that translates to the biggest games to elevate a championship core centered around Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey with potential to continue to retool the roster.
Parker explained the pick "At 6-foot-3 Carter is a stingy defender with a high motor...he plays much bigger than he is and offers a much better fit alongside Joel Embiid and could be a difference maker as early as year one."
Carter averaged 19 points, eight rebounds and three assists per game to go along with 2.9 stocks per contest while shooting 37 percent from beyond the arc. The Providence guard is a unique offensive weapon who can blend playing on and off the ball seamlessly.
Defensively, he ranks among the best in the class being an absolute pest to the opposition with the length to provide versatility on that end of the floor. Carter would be able to level up the 76ers rotation and potentially get them over the hump.
